Amazon Prime Early Access sale sees Bose QuietComfort Earbuds drop to 44% off!

The best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy in 2022 have been handed an incredible 44% discount for Amazon's pre-Black Friday deals extravaganza known as Prime Early Access (see what they did there?), dropping lower than we've ever seen them by a considerable margin.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are currently available to buy at Amazon for just £139.99 (opens in new tab) – a massive saving of £109 on their original RRP of £249.95 (aka 44%!), or £30 cheaper than their lowest-seen price to date. Yes, on a set of excellent Bose noise-cancelling earbuds!

These class-leading true wireless 'buds are among the best you can buy if you're looking to block out the sound of your environment, without the bulk of a pair of over-ear headphones.

This is an amazing new low price for these earbuds – their previous lowest-ever price was £169, so a drop to £139 is incredible! If you want noise-cancelling power from your earbuds, nothing – nothing – beats these for this price, and they sound excellent for music too. The Bose app also gives you fine control over what they can do.

Even a quick glance at our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review proves that this second attempt at true wireless earbuds from Bose is a much better product than the older SoundSport Free.

And although the original QuietComfort Earbuds on offer here were recently superseded by the September-launch Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, this is a rare bargain indeed from a reliable name in audio and noise-cancellation – hey, Bose invented it, after all.

As you'd expect then, the noise cancellation is exemplary here, beating all the other earbuds we've tested in this category – even long-term favorites such as the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The sound quality is also really very good, although hip-hop and grime fans should note that you don't get quite as much bass here as you do with the Sony earbuds. That said, they're incredibly comfortable thanks to the cone-shaped eartips that come in a range of sizes.

At their original price, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds were a pricey proposition. They still aren't exactly budget-friendly with this new deal (this is Bose, remember), but they do represent value when you consider that these are the very best earbuds you can buy for active noise cancellation.

