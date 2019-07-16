These Vizio, Yamaha and Samsung soundbar deals kick off Prime Day 2

So you want to save big on a the best soundbar deal during Amazon Prime Day? Well, you've come to the right place - we've been scouring the site for deals and have found a number of excellent bargains that you should consider.

Whether you're looking for a basic 2.0 soundbar or something a bit more powerful, Amazon has a number of awesome deals happening on Sony, Samsung and Vizio soundbars that should all be available until late Tuesday evening.

If you're a bit of an audiophile we encourage you to check out our best headphone deals for Amazon Prime Day and our best Amazon Prime Day TV deals pages, as they can also help you amp up your AV game without breaking the bank.

The best soundbar deals in the US

(Image credit: Amazon) Vizio 2-Channel Soundbar $89 now $62 on Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Samsung MM45 Series Sound Bar $239 now $119 on Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Yamaha YAS-207 Soundbar $299 now $205 on Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Vizio 5.1.4 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos $780 $479 on Amazon

The big kahuna of soundbar deals for Amazon Prime Day is the Vizio VIZIO SB36514-G6 36-inch 5.1.4 Soundbar with Dolby Atmos. This system comes with a wireless sub, plus two satellite speakers for $479 - a huge 38% discount on the regular price.

The best soundbar deals in the UK

(Image credit: Amazon) Sony Bluetooth Soundbar £93.99 £74 at Amazon

A compact but powerful soundbar with 21% off for Amazon Prime Day. If you're short of space, this smaller-than-average soundbar will fit in nicely without any compromise on sound. Its two speakers provides excellent surround sound, and you can connect all your devices via Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Amazon) LG SJ3 Soundbar £104.98 £79.99 at Amazon

There's 24% off this powerful soundbar for Amazon Prime Day, bringing it well under £100. It's a bargain price for a soundbar with Bluetooth connectivity, TV sound sync, and adaptive sound control for punchier action and clearer dialogue.

(Image credit: Amazon) Bose Soundbar System £199 £159 at Amazon

Transform your TV's audio and make every word of dialogue crystal clear with this smart soundbar system from Bose. It uses a wired connection to your TV, but also supports Bluetooth so you can connect all your other devices too. Amazon has cut the regular price by 20% for Amazon Prime Day.

