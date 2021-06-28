Snap up this Eufy robot vacuum for its lowest price ever

The best robot vacuums make their way around your home unaided, sucking up dust, pet hair and other debris, and allowing you to put your feet up. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good robot vacuum deal is always welcome.

In the US, Amazon has slashed 42% off the price of the Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid robot vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just $319.99 from $549.99 . This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, beating what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best robot vacuum deals in your region.)

Today’s best Eufy Robovac 12 robot vacuum cleaner deal in the US

Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid robot vacuum cleaner: $549.99 $319.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked $230 off the cost of this robot vacuum cleaner, which can mop hard floors as well as collect dirt and dust from them. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum but it won’t last long – so we suggest that you snap up this deal now. View Deal

The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid is the first robot vacuum cleaner from Eufy to feature its latest software, which uses artificial intelligence, along with lasers built into the vacuum, to map you home and ensure that the robovac can make its way around your home without colliding with furniture or crashing down stairs.

You can set no-go zones that the robot vacuum won’t attempt to clean, and it’ll even remember the exact spot where it stopped cleaning when its battery was running low, and continue where it left off when fully charged.

The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid robot vacuum comes with Boost IQ technology that will automatically adjust the suction power to suit the type of floor being cleaned. It has a 0.1 gallon / 0.5 liter dust canister as well.

