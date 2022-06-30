Serta’s ice cool Arctic Mattress is $300 off in big 4th of July sale

The Serta Arctic mattress has become one of the most sought-after cooling mattresses in America, and today you can save $300 on the Arctic in any size (opens in new tab), taking home a queen size ice cool bed for $2,999 (was $3,399) . This is a superb 4th of July mattress sale, and there are plenty of other Serta mattresses on offer too, with prices from just $314.

Cooling mattresses are often more expensive than standard models because they pack in more temperature regulating technologies. Until the Serta Arctic arrived, the Tempur-Breeze by Tempur-Pedic (now $500 off in the Tempur-Pedic mattress sale) dominated the luxury cooling mattress market. But the Arctic is $1,000 cheaper and you get a longer trial of 120 nights versus 90 nights for the Tempur-Pedic.

The Arctic mattress uses Serta’s own Reactex System cooling tech to constantly draw away heat and stay cool to the touch, making it the best mattress for you if overheating disrupts your sleep. You’ll get free shipping and free returns too.

Save up to $400 - There’s an avalanche of cooling tech packed into the Serta Arctic to draw away heat. That ensures the mattress stays cooler through the night, reducing your chances of overheating so you sleep deeper for longer. A queen is down to $2,999, which is definitely a luxury price tag but the Arctic is well-rated with 4.8/5 stars from existing customers. You’ll get 120 nights to trial it.

The Serta Arctic Mattress is designed to offer the contouring feel of the best memory foam mattresses, but with a much bigger focus on cooling and deeper levels of pressure relief.

The cooling action centers around a technology called the Reactex System, which Serta claims to be its most heat-absorbing layer yet. This is coupled with EverCool Fuze Gel Memory Foam to cradle your body while regulating in-bed temperature.

Support-wise, Serta has designed the Arctic mattress with CustomFit HD Memory Foam that conforms to your body in different sleep positions. As this is an expensive mattress, we’d encourage you to read through the user reviews to get a sense of what it’s like to sleep on for different body types.

Don’t forget, you’ll have 120 nights to trial it risk-free at home, with free returns if you decide it isn’t right for you. Serta offers free shipping, and if you live in California the brand will even remove your old mattress for free, saving you from learning how to dispose of a mattress. There are matching Arctic bedding accessories available too, including pillows, sheets and mattress protectors.

If you need cooling support but the Serta Arctic is out of your price range, consider the Cocoon by Sealy Chill instead. It’s made with a cooling cover infused with phase-change material to dissipate heat, and it costs $799 for a queen at Cocoon (opens in new tab) - you get up to $199 of free breathable bedding too.

Serta has a range of other foam and hybrid beds in its new mattress sale, including the Serta EZ Tote - a cheap all-foam mattress that starts from $314 at Serta (opens in new tab). It could be the ideal affordable upgrade for your guest room or main bed.

