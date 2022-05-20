Secret Amazon sale slashes the Apple Watch SE to $229 ahead of Memorial Day

Snag this Memorial Day deal on the best-selling Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
The Memorial Day sales event is just around the corner, and Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with a secret sale on the best-selling Apple Watch SE. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for $229.99 (was $279) when you apply the $19 coupon at checkout. That's just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price and one of the best Memorial Day deals we've spotted so far.

The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 7 currently retails for $383 at Amazon - a whopping $154 more than today's deal on the Apple Watch SE. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should snag this early Memorial Day deal before it's too late.

Memorial Day deal: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Just ahead of the Memorial Day deals event, we've just spotted the Apple Watch SE on sale for $229.99 at Amazon when you apply the additional $19 coupon at the checkout. That's a fantastic deal for the feature-rich smartwatch and just $10 more than the record-low price.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.