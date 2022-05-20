Secret Amazon sale slashes the Apple Watch SE to $229 ahead of Memorial Day

The Memorial Day sales event is just around the corner, and Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with a secret sale on the best-selling Apple Watch SE. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch SE on sale for $229.99 (was $279) when you apply the $19 coupon at checkout. That's just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price and one of the best Memorial Day deals we've spotted so far.



The Apple Watch SE shares many of the same features as the Apple Watch 7 but at a lower price point. While the SE lacks the always-on display and ECG app, the smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected with the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



The Apple Watch Series 7 currently retails for $383 at Amazon - a whopping $154 more than today's deal on the Apple Watch SE. The additional savings from Amazon is a limited-time offer, so you should snag this early Memorial Day deal before it's too late.

Memorial Day deal: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Just ahead of the Memorial Day deals event, we've just spotted the Apple Watch SE on sale for $229.99 at Amazon when you apply the additional $19 coupon at the checkout. That's a fantastic deal for the feature-rich smartwatch and just $10 more than the record-low price.

More Memorial Day deals

