Save on OnePlus 5G phones in Amazon’s latest Christmas deals

Looking to get your loved one a new phone this Christmas? Amazon and OnePlus have put forward a very compelling deal at the eleventh hour to help you make your mind up; with powerful, flagship-style devices reduced by a significant amount, ahead of the big day.

OnePlus, a company that prides itself on offering affordable but very powerful devices, has seen price cuts across its entire lineup – with up to $150 off some of the best OnePlus phones out there, like the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the OnePlus 10T. Both received four-star reviews from TechRadar when we tested them, but there are options for any budget.

The OnePlus Nord N20 is down to just $239.99, while the Nord N200 is $169.99, making these devices some of the cheapest 5G models on the market right now.

Even better, if you already have a OnePlus device, you’ll find savings on accessories, too, including the popular OnePlus Buds Pro which are down to almost half of their usual $150 value at $79.99, and a series of cases and chargers, too.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10T - was $649.99 , now $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This ideal mid-range handset offers a huge, flagship-style display, and packs in a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip so it’s plenty powerful for gaming and more, especially with 8GB of RAM. The camera setup is passable, but for basic tasks and more complex ones, you’ll struggle to find better value in this price bracket, hence why we awarded the OnePlus 10T 4 stars. In our review (opens in new tab), we said “Its good-looking screen, powerful chipset, and fast charging make it a tempting buy for certain users”, and its huge AMOLED display is ideal for your latest streaming binge, too.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro - was £799.99 , now $549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) OnePlus’ “flagship killer”, the OnePlus 10 Pro is essentially everything you’d want from a powerful smartphone but at a considerable discount from the price you’d expect to pay. Its display has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1440p resolution, and measures at 6.7-inches. It has a powerful chipset inside that breezes through anything you need from it, and while we’d have liked a better camera, it’s still packing plenty into its chassis. Despite only launching in 2022, it’s reduced by $150 at Amazon, and you can save a cool $70 on the 256GB version, too. In our 4-star review (opens in new tab), we knocked it for the camera but praised it for, well, everything else. We said “the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great premium all-around phone - it has a good-looking screen, fast charging, and powerful internals. The cherry on the cake is that it costs less than other Pro phones, making it an incredibly tempting choice.”

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N20 5G - was £299.99 , now $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) OnePlus’ entire range is priced more reasonably than many, but even its sub-$300 devices are getting a price cut – with $70 snipped off of the MSRP of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, too. This 5G-enabled handset has a 6.43-inch display (remember when those were reserved for the priciest of phones?) with an AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 695 for surprisingly good performance, and a large, 4500mAh battery that fast-charges. Again, the camera isn’t spectacular, but at this price, it’s well worth a look. For more, check out our full review (opens in new tab) where we said it’s an “easily recommendable budget 5G phone”.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord N200 5G - was $239.99 , now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) No, your eyes don’t deceive you - the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a phone with three cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, a 90Hz refresh rate, and, as the name suggests, 5G connectivity – now for considerably less than $200. As is becoming a theme with OnePlus, we’d have preferred more variety in the camera setup, but in our 4-star review (opens in new tab), we praised its battery life, display, and the fact that despite its price bracket, doesn’t feel like a budget phone. We said, “the [OnePlus Nord N200 5G] has a sleek design and a surprisingly great display for watching media, which you can do to your heart’s content thanks to the huge 5,000mAh battery”.