Save 32% off Samsung’s best wireless earbuds + savings on Fitbit, PS5 and more

Don’t look now, but Christmas is now less than three weeks away! If you haven’t managed to get all of your gift shopping done yet, don’t fret – there’s still time to get your list checked off and have your prezzies arrive before the day itself.

If you’ve been looking at your bank account and dreading holiday shopping, you’re in luck too, as Amazon (opens in new tab) has some bonanza opportunities to save on top-quality Christmas gifts this year.

So to help spare you some of the chaos that is holiday shopping, we’ve picked out the hottest deals we could find on some of the best gift options for Christmas below. If you can’t find what you’re looking for below, we also have a guide with more Christmas gift ideas.

Oral-B iO Series 6 smart toothbrush

When we got our hands on this entry into Oral-B’s impressive series of iO smart toothbrushes, we were mighty impressed – with our review saying, “The Oral-B iO Series 6 strikes an excellent balance between features and price”.

And ahead of Christmas, that price manages to get even better, making it a potential game changer.

Oral-B iO Series 6 smart toothbrush | AU$499 AU$199 at Amazon (save AU$300) With a gentle brush head, micro vibrations and an interactive display, the Oral-B iO 6 would already be an excellent addition to anybody's dental routine. But this becomes even more true when you factor in the artificial intelligence, app-integration and smart pressure sensors included here, allowing you to map your brushing habits to get the best possible clean. Find a 56% discount in its white/pink colourway, or an even greater 60% discount for the model in black.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

There is no shortage of options to choose from when looking at headphones and wireless earbuds. That means that knowing which options are the best of the bunch is important, especially when you’re looking to earn brownie points around Christmas time. That’s where the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes in.

Not too long ago, Samsung’s earbud offerings were mostly known for being underwhelming when stacked up against the various other areas of tech where Samsung has excelled.

That was finally made a thing of the past with these quality buds, with our review finding the only notable negative being battery life – a known issue for most earbuds on the market. So to say we’re pleasantly surprised to see this kind of discount on the impressive buds ahead of Christmas is an understatement.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro | AU$349 AU$238.50 at Amazon (save AU$110.50) Smaller and more comfortable than previous Samsung Galaxy earbuds, the Buds 2 Pro packs in punchy bass, dynamic mids, measured highs and advanced noise cancellation to offer premium sound quality. That sound quality elevates even further if you have a Galaxy smartphone to pair, as 360 audio tracks the movements of your head to adapt the direction of sounds to ensure you don't lose a note. All in all, they're more than just a terrific earbuds option – they're one of the very best. Save 32% on these buds in an eye-catching purple or 29% for black.

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch

While it might now have been surpassed by a successor in the Fitbit Versa 4, the Fitbit Versa’s third generation hasn’t lost a single step in terms of sheer value – hence its place in our list of the best smartwatches money can buy.

In fact, our review of the newer Versa 4 found that it largely failed to make any improvements on the Versa 3, which its higher price hard to justify. That leaves the Versa 3 as arguably the best Fitbit money can buy.

And as a gift almost guaranteed to be warmly received when unwrapped on Christmas morning, the Fitbit Versa 3 gets even better thanks to this generous discount.

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$399.95 AU$197 at Amazon (save AU$202.95) Featuring an AMOLED display with built-in GPS, the Fitbit Versa 3 excels most as a fitness tracker – offering 24/7 heart rate tracking and a largely unrivalled ability to track exertion levels during workouts. Plus, unlike smartwatch rivals including the ever-popular Apple Watch, the Fitbit Versa 3 boasts a battery life that will last you more than the better part of a day with a minimum six days of juice. Available now with a 51% saving in black and 50% discount for blue.

Save on gaming controllers

If you’re buying for someone at Christmas this year who is lucky to own a next-gen gaming console, there’s one surefire way to put a smile on their dial and that’s by prolonging the life of their gameplay with a new controller.

As impressive as the next-gen consoles are, with all of that power comes a substantial drain on controllers, particularly as the likes of haptic feedback and integrated audio now feature beneath the joysticks.

Luckily, there’s opportunities to save on controllers for both of the major consoles this Christmas. Handy savings on controllers for the PlayStation 5 lead the charge, with discounts up to 22% on the PS5 DualSense wireless controller.

PS5 DualSense wireless controller | AU$119.95 AU$94 at Amazon (save AU$25.95) Gamers with a PlayStation 5 will tell you that if there is any main frustration with Sony's next-gen console (beyond the pesky stock issue having plagued it since launch), it's the modest battery life of its controllers. With haptic feedback technology added into the console's controllers to add another element of immersion to gameplay, the hit to the battery makes a lot of sense, but can no less act as quite an obstacle during heavier game sessions. Save 22% on the controller in pink, or 21% off for black and blue.

For Xbox gamers (or PC gamers), the battery concern for their controllers might be slightly less than the concern experienced by those with the latest PlayStation, but a new controller can still be a welcome gift – especially if you want to add a second person to a local game.

Xbox Series S/X wireless controller | AU$94.95 AU$79 at Amazon (save AU$15.95) The key word when it comes to the Xbox wireless controller is 'versatile', with the ability to be used on both PC and Xbox. With replaceable batteries, you'll likely be able to use this controller for a solid amount of time too, though a low battery notification might cause a little bit of worry mid-game. Save 17% on the Xbox controller in vibrant red, or 12% off black or white.

Instant Air Fryer 4L

The beauty of an air fryer as a gift at Christmas time is that it’s the type of appliance whoever you’re buying for might not necessarily realise that they need or want, but will come to love once they add to their culinary routines. And the value of that is even greater when it comes with an opportunity for you to save, such as with this top notch 4L air fryer.

Discounted by 42%, this reliable air frying option from the consistently excellent Instant Pot line of air fryers drops below AU$100 – representing a unique amount of gift value at its price point.