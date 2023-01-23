Samsung Galaxy S23 deals: how much they'll cost and the promos to expect

It's that time of the year again - the one when Android fans the world over eagerly await the launch of a new series of flagship devices from Samsung. If you're already preparing your bank account for the inevitable hefty blow, then we've made some informed predictions for next month's Samsung Galaxy S23 deals right here.

It's worth noting that everything here is speculation based on rumors. In fact, we don't even officially know the name of these new devices (although we'd be shocked if they weren't the Galaxy S23). We do, however, have some tantalizing promotional material over at the official Samsung site, years of experience in covering cell phone deals, and floods of rumors to help us build a picture.

First thing's first - the Samsung Galaxy S23 (or whatever it will be called), will officially be unveiled on Wednesday, 1st February, during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. We'll be covering the launch on TechRadar and also rounding up all the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals as soon as they land right here, so stay tuned for our top picks. Based on previous events, we're expecting pre-orders to open immediately after the devices are launched, so there isn't long now until you'll be able to get your hands on that next upgrade.

In the meantime, here are our predictions for the upcoming Galaxy S23 deals, alongside the prices we think these devices will debut at and their expected features.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: reserve a device and get $50 store credit (opens in new tab)

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy devices, highly likely to be the S23 range, are now available for reservation via the official Samsung Store page. Input your details right now, and you'll not only secure your device for when pre-orders go live, but you'll get $50 of store credit on the house to spend on any number of accessories.

How much will Galaxy S23 deals cost?

Rumored prices

Galaxy S23: $799 / £769 / AU$1,249

$799 / £769 / AU$1,249 Galaxy S23 Plus: $999 / £949 / $1,549

$999 / £949 / $1,549 Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,249 / £1,199 / AU$1,950

A recent price leak has suggested that all three models will launch at roughly the same price as their predecessors, with the exception of the Ultra model - which is rumored to have a slight price increase. Generally speaking, we expect Samsung to stick with its usual game plan for the next Galaxy devices, with premium prices for its flagship products. Regardless of which model you're interested in, expect to pay a fairly hefty chunk - at least the equivalent of the latest iPhones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 deals we're expecting

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Trade-in rebates at the major carriers and Samsung

Anywhere between $800 to $1,000 off with trade

Potential for freebies at both Samsung and Verizon

No official Samsung Galaxy S23 deals have been officially confirmed yet - or even hinted at, so take our opinions on this matter as informed speculation.

That said, we can make some predictions of what to expect based on the usual promotions we see at flagship launches and the recent cell phone deals featured at the big carriers.

Firstly at Samsung itself, it's likely we'll see a combination of trade-in rebates and free store credit being offered with the devices. Right now, you can already score a nice little $50 in-store credit if you register your interest for a device (opens in new tab), and it seems likely we'll see some variation on this theme at launch. There is also precedent for 'freebies' - usually Galaxy Buds. We have, on rare occasions, seen free Galaxy Watches being given away with devices, although this promotion is usually reserved for the pricier Ultra models - and often a Black Friday special, too.

At big carriers, it's usually big trade-in rebates that rule the roost. Depending on which device you're going for, you can generally expect anywhere between $800 to $1,000 off, granted you've got a decent phone to hand over in a trade. Usually, the value of the trade rebate is enough to get a new device for free, although comes with the significant caveat that you'll need a pricey unlimited plan to be eligible.

In recent times, Verizon has also been regularly throwing in some freebies with its deals on flagship devices. Since Black Friday back in November, we've seen this carrier offer free tablets, earbuds, and even a Galaxy Watch 5 with certain Android devices. Considering you can get a free Galaxy Watch with an S22 at this carrier right now, we think it's likely it'll carry this promotion on through to the S23 launch. If you want our prediction for the best Galaxy S23 deal at launch, this is it since the freebie is stackable on top of the usual trade-in rebate.

Samsung Galaxy S23 rumored features

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Similar design to the Galaxy S22 series

New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

New 200MP main camera on the Ultra

There are already a number of promising leaks detailing the various features of the upcoming Galaxy S23 devices, but generally, they all point to the same theme - that the three devices will be revisions of the S22 series rather than a revolution in design.

Outwardly, we're expecting all three devices to be roughly similar to their predecessors. Like with the latest iPhone and Google Pixel, the lion's share of upgrades are going to be focused on the internals of the device.

We think it's highly likely that all three devices will feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which debuted late last year. So far, no other devices have rocked this extremely powerful chip, which should give the S23 series parity to the upcoming A16 Bionic chips from Apple if leaked benchmarks are to be believed.

The other big upgrade we're expecting is with the camera. Samsung's camera division developed a 200MP mobile sensor in early 2022, and we think it will likely make its way to the Ultra. The promotional material so far also heavily suggests improvements in night photography, so there could be more computational wizardry inbound for keen mobile photographers.

Outside of these two heavily rumored upgrades, we haven't seen much to suggest there will be that many other new changes for the S23 series. The AMOLED displays will likely be retained at similar sizes, battery life should be roughly equivalent, and the overall design will likely remain unchanged.