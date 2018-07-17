Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has an insane $300 discount

Samsung Galaxy devices have had a lot of great deals in the past year, and the $300 discount on the Galaxy Note 8 for Amazon Prime Day is one of the best we've seen. It knocks of nearly a third of the price and doesn't require any service plan from a wireless carrier to get the discount.

The Galaxy Note 8 might not be the newest flagship in the Galaxy lineup, but it's still a champ. The Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM isn't going to show weakness in the near future, and the 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display is still a sight to behold.

Anyone looking to make the jump to one of the best phablets on the market shouldn't hesitate, because deals don't come much better than this.

The Galaxy Note 8 isn't the only Samsung product on sale though. If you want even more gadgets on the go, the Gear IconX wireless earbuds and Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch are also discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

