The best Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro deals in August 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are classy-looking ultrabooks that are tempting for students looking to work in style, as well as business people who need to travel regularly for work. Good looks come at a price, though, which is why it's important to find Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro deals to bring the cost down.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is a substantial improvement on its predecessor, offering fast performance, an ultra-lightweight design, and a gorgeous-looking AMOLED display. It's not cheap when you start seeking out higher specced models and we can't help but be annoyed at how easily fingerprints show up, but we'll take those flaws in exchange for a truly portable device.

One of the best ultrabooks around, this is an attractive choice to make for anyone considering a thin and light laptop. Despite the sleek chassis, it still has room for a full-scale keyboard, annihilating one key problem for slim laptops, and it genuinely feels good to use. Up to 14 hours of battery life with mixed usage means it's going to last you the whole working day, no matter how busy things might get.

As with many laptops, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro changes drastically depending on the model you choose. A starting price of $1,050/£999/AU$1,525 offers up an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch screen. That price increases by an extra $100/£100 if you go for the 15-inch screen. Upgrading to an Intel Core i7 bumps the price up to $1,350/£1,399/AU$1,950 but you also get twice as much storage space and double the RAM.

Whatever model you're considering, there are some modest but useful discounts out there. We're expecting to see even more emerge when we get to Black Friday 2022, providing you can wait that long.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro deals

Laptops remain a popular seller even despite the global chip shortage which means there are often Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro deals. Depending on where you look and the model you require, you can save between 5-15%.

With so many options to consider, check out our comparison chart below. It'll help you see where prices are at their lowest.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 deals

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro but it has a 2-in-1 form factor with a touchscreen and a hinge that means you can rotate the display around to meet your needs.

Even though it's slightly more expensive than the regular model, there are still some Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 deals around. Take a look below at our price comparison chart to see today's best prices.

Laptop deals are numerous so if you're not fully sold on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro range, you have options. You may want to go for a specific brand so we've narrowed things down including a look at Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 deals and MacBook deals.

Alternatively, if it feels like you need to do some more research, our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops is sure to help you figure things out.