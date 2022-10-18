Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is now available for Rs. 57,990

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is now available for a reduced price of Rs. 57,990. It was launched in India for a price of Rs. 69,990 earlier this year.

It is available on Amazon as part of the month long Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which is nearing it's end as Finale days sale. So the laptop might not be available for the reduced price for a long time.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD LED display. The display is surrounded by small bezels, which also hide the 720p webcam.

This version of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 comes with the 12th generation Intel Core i5 1235U processor. It has 8GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The graphics are handled by Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

This laptop comes with Windows 11 Home OS and has MS Office Home and Office 2021 preinstalled. It also comes with a suite of Samsung software like Samsung Gallery, Samsung Flow, Samsung Notes, Samsung Recovery, Samsung Settings, Studio Plus, Samsung Update, Samsung Security, Quick Share, Galaxy Book Smart Switch, Live Message, Live Wallpaper and more.

It has a 68Wh battery and a fast charging of 65W using USB PD. The laptop supports all the ports required such as HDMI port, Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C, USB3.2, and more.

A great productivity laptop

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 is an excellent laptop for business and productivity; it comes with a great display, an excellent keyboard, excellent battery life and the 12th gen Intel chipset performs excellent.

Samsung Galaxy Book laptops are known for its industrial design and practicality. The launch price might be a little more than the laptop deserved, but this price cut has made the laptop a great value buy.