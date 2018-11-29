The best Samsung Galaxy A6 deals in November 2018

The Samsung Galaxy A6 takes a couple of design cues from the manufacturer's awesome flagship Galaxy S9, but don't be fooled - this is a much more affordable offering. If you're on a strict budget, but still want a good looking, solid smartphone, the ngoing for one of these Galaxy A6 deals is a great choice.

Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) (Instalments)
Carrier: Sprint US

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

2GB data $30 upfront $56 /mth View at Sprint

The Samsung A6 packs in a 5.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, giving you a decent basis for performance.

Then there's a capable 16MP rear camera, accompanied by another 16MP front facing selfie snapper, making the Galaxy A6 a great handset for those addicted to Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Check out our interactive price comparison to find the best Samsung Galaxy A6 deal for you - ranging from big data needs to the lowest price. If you want the handset on it's own, without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it as well.

Plans Unlocked Showing 7 of 29 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) (Instalments) 1 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to select countries 2GB data $30 upfront $56 /mth View at Sprint No contract Learn More Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) (Instalments) 2 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 23GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds / 3G-speed mobile hotspot $30 upfront $66 /mth View at Sprint No contract DVD quality streaming 3G speeds Mobile Hotspot Global Roaming in over 185 countries Learn More Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) 3 Unlimited mins Calls: to/from the US, Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 50GB in a month may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $76 /mth View at Sprint No contract 50% off family lines compared to Unlimited Basic rates Hulu subscription included at no extra cost DVD-quality video streaming (480p), Mobile Hotspot: 500MB of 4G LTE Learn More Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) (Instalments) 4 Unlimited mins Calls: to/from the US, Canada & Mexico Unlimited texts Texts: Domestic & International Text to/from select countries Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 50GB in a month may notice reduced speeds $30 upfront $86 /mth View at Sprint No contract Hulu + TIDAL subscriptions included HD-quality video streaming (1080p), Mobile Hotspot: 50GB of 4G LTE Mexico and Canada roaming: unlimited talk & text + 10GB data Learn More Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) 5 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Unlimited data Data: Users of more than 23GB+ in month may notice reduced speeds $249.99 upfront $50 /mth View at Boost Mobile No contract Mobile Optimized Streaming for Videos, Gaming & Music Video streams at up to 480p+ resolution, music at up to 500kbps Gaming at up to 2mbps. Taxes & Fees included Learn More Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) 6 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts 3GB data $249.99 upfront $35 /mth View at Boost Mobile No contract Unlimited Music Streaming 4G LTE Coverage Taxes & Fees included Learn More Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) 7 Unlimited mins Unlimited texts Unlimited data Data: Data deprioritization applies during congestion. $249.99 upfront $60 /mth View at Boost Mobile No contract Unlimited HD Streaming Taxes & Fees included 30Gigs Mobile Hotspot Learn More Load more deals

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A6 SIM-free deals

The Samsung Galaxy A6 is priced at just £259 RRP for the SIM-free handset direct from Samsung and a number of other retailers - which means it falls into the affordable bracket.

One way to save a money is to buy the phone outright and use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.

Take a look at our unlocked Galaxy A6 comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new Samsung Galaxy A6 smartphone - some of them are cheaper than the RRP!

Showing 2 of 2 deals ? Sort By Recommended Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) 1 No price information Check Amazon Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) 2 No price information Check Walmart

Samsung Galaxy A6 review in brief A good-looking, affordable smartphone SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 5.6-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1480 | Weight: 159g | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 16MP | OS: Android 8 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh Reasons to Buy Smart, premium design Decent front facing camera Reasons to Avoid Doesn't pack a graphical punch Rear camera could be better

If you want a Samsung Galaxy phone that feels quite expensive and doesn’t cost too much, the Galaxy A6 will do the trick.

While not great at more advanced tasks, its day-to-day performance is perfectly adequate and the selfie snapper will please the socially minded.

Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy A6 review