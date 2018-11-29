The best Samsung Galaxy A6 deals in November 2018

The Samsung Galaxy A6 takes a couple of design cues from the manufacturer's awesome flagship Galaxy S9, but don't be fooled - this is a much more affordable offering. If you're on a strict budget, but still want a good looking, solid smartphone, the ngoing for one of these Galaxy A6 deals is a great choice.
The Samsung A6 packs in a 5.6-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, giving you a decent basis for performance.
Then there's a capable 16MP rear camera, accompanied by another 16MP front facing selfie snapper, making the Galaxy A6 a great handset for those addicted to Snapchat and Instagram Stories.
Check out our interactive price comparison to find the best Samsung Galaxy A6 deal for you - ranging from big data needs to the lowest price. If you want the handset on it's own, without committing to a contract, we've got the best price and where to find it as well.
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A6 SIM-free deals
The Samsung Galaxy A6 is priced at just £259 RRP for the SIM-free handset direct from Samsung and a number of other retailers - which means it falls into the affordable bracket.
One way to save a money is to buy the phone outright and use a separate SIM, from our best SIM only deals. They start from under five pounds per month and give much more flexibility than getting locked into a contract.
Take a look at our unlocked Galaxy A6 comparison table below to see some of the stockists that are selling the new Samsung Galaxy A6 smartphone - some of them are cheaper than the RRP!
If you want a Samsung Galaxy phone that feels quite expensive and doesn’t cost too much, the Galaxy A6 will do the trick.
While not great at more advanced tasks, its day-to-day performance is perfectly adequate and the selfie snapper will please the socially minded.
Read TechRadar's full Samsung Galaxy A6 review