Save up to $1,500 on a Samsung 4K TV ahead of Black Friday

Excitement is building for Black Friday deals, but if you're itching to start saving, there are already a massive amount of discounts happening right now.

One of the best deals we've found ahead of Black Friday in the US is available over on Amazon. The Samsung MU8000 4K TV is heavily discounted across size options, which range from 49 inches to 82 inches.

The biggest savings are available for the 75-inch version, which is discounted by a gigantic $1,502 off the list price. Here are the rest of the discounts on that gorgeous Samsung screen:

These prices are even cheaper than what you'll find on Samsung's official retail site. While the prices aren't massively different between the e-retailer and Samsung, which is also currently slashing prices on this 4K TV, you're still saving a few dollars by going with Amazon.

The Samsung MU8000 offers ultra-sharp 4K UHD resolution, with its color reproduction and light/dark contrast hallmark features.

Being Samsung, you know you're in for a quality TV that will look impressive anywhere in your home. Though these are big sizes, the savings mean you're not paying a premium price to get more screen real estate.