RTX 3060 Alienware gaming laptop now $800 off in the Dell President's Day sale

Those on the hunt for premium gaming laptop deals are well catered for in the Dell President's Day sale today with this stunning Alienware m15 R4 for just $1,299.99 (was $2,129).

Not only does this machine have a huge $830 discount, but the combination of an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i7-108750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD will give you more than enough power to max out most games. It's definitely on the pricier end for RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals, but this Alienware m15 comes with the distinct advantage of also featuring a premium 300Hz refresh rate display.

That's blazing fast - even faster than most desktop displays, in fact, and it's also sure to make all your games really pop with its support for 100% sRGB color gamut. Considering most brands cheap out on the display on even mid-range machines, it's a real selling point of this particular Alienware laptop - even if the machine is on the pricier end.

Since this one is part of the larger President's Day sales event, we definitely wouldn't hang around if you're interested - it's likely to disappear by the end of Monday. Gaming laptop deals at Dell tend to expire, and this is likely to be one of the more popular choices this President's Day.

