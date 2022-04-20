PS5 restock live today at PlayStation Direct and Very

Did you register for PS5 restock updates from the PlayStation Direct store? If so, you should check your email this morning as Sony has sent out another round of invites to its next restock event. It takes place from 9:30am - 11am BST for those in the UK. A public sale starts immediately after for anyone without an invite if any stock remains.

Meanwhile, in the US, a restock will be live from 2pm ET at PlayStation Direct.

But wait, there's more. Very has a handful of PS5 bundles in stock, too. The waiting room is open now and customers are slowly being let in to buy one. Both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are available.

It's important to point out that, unfortunately, getting in the PlayStation Direct queue doesn't guarantee you a console during a PS5 restock. Places are assigned randomly so it all depends on whether you're lucky enough to get an early position and how long consoles remain in stock. Stick it out, though, and there's a good chance you'll come away with a PS5 today. Also, it doesn't look like any PS5 Digital Edition consoles are available in this restock at PlayStation Direct

If you aren't successful, be sure to register your details at the PlayStation Direct store to be informed about the next PS5 restock. You can also follow our where to buy the PS5 hub for regular updates from all the major retailers and any news on future PS5 restocks over the coming weeks.

Today's PS5 restocks

PS5: from £449.99 at Very

We've had eyes on Very for a while now as it's been almost six weeks since its last PS5 restock. Sony's latest console is finally available again today. A number of bundles are available featuring a combination of Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West and an extra DualSense controller.

PS5: £449.99 at PlayStation Direct

For those who have an invite, PS5 consoles are available today from 9:30am at PlayStation Direct UK. Didn't get sent one? Check back in from 11am as any remaining stock will be made available in a wider sale for all. It should be available for a reasonable amount of time, so even if you think you're quite far down in the queue do stick around.

PS5: $499.99 at PlayStation Direct

For those in the US, PS5 consoles will be available today from 2pm ET at PlayStation Direct. Again, though, you'll need an exclusive invite to get access. And if you don't have one, check back later from around 5pm ET as a general sale may start if any consoles are still in stock. That's not guaranteed, though.

If you have no luck at Very or PS Direct today, there will be many more PS5 restocks in the future. Things might be a little quieter towards the end of April, but by the start of May, the next batch of consoles should arrive at retailers. We'll keep you up to date with all the latest news.

For those who now have a console on the way, you should head on over to our PS5 deals hub to get yourself some cheap PS5 games and accessories to go with your new purchase. You might also want to check out the latest PS5 SSD deals to ensure you have enough storage space for all your games.