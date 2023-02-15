One of our favorite TVs is $500 off in the Presidents' Day sales right now

The yearly Presidents' Day sales are starting to drop at leading retailers now, and we've spotted a fantastic TV deal at Samsung on one of our favorite models.

For a limited-time-only, you can score the stunning Samsung S95B OLED TV for just $1,699 (was $2,199) (opens in new tab) over in today's early Presidents' Day sales at Samsung. This particular $500 off discount is for the smallest 55-inch variant, but you'll also find an even bigger $900 saving on the 65-inch model, which is currently going for $1,899 (was $2,999) (opens in new tab).

Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,699 at Samsung

Display type: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 4 Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The Samsung S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best Presidents' Day TV deals currently going. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Reasons to buy

Absurdly good picture quality

120hz at 4K (for next-gen gamers)

Cutting-edge design and smart platform

Reasons to avoid

If you're on a budget... (duh)

You don't need 120Hz gaming

What makes the Samsung S95B so good (and one of our top picks for best OLED TV) is not just a fantastic picture quality but a high-end set of features at a reasonable price.

OK, so we wouldn't exactly call a $1,699 TV 'affordable', but the Samsung S95B is great value if you're on the hunt for a truly premium TV. Cutting-edge AI features, a re-designed Tizen-based smart platform and a truly gorgeous slim form-factor design make the S95B a truly stunning TV. It's festooned with enough tech to not only make all your favorite movies and shows truly shine but features that enable it to get the best out of the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

While this particular deal on the Samsung S95B OLED is our favorite today, we've rounded up a few more of today's Presidents' Day TV sales from Samsung just down below, including cheaper models.

Other great TV deals at Samsung today

Samsung 75-inch TU7000 series 4K Smart TV: was $799.99 now $679.99 at Samsung

Display type: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Ports: HDMI 2 x 2 Today's cheapest TV deal from Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is this entry-level 75-inch 4K TV down to just $679.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

Display type: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Ports: HDMI 2 x 2 If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,299.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Display type: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 1 Samsung's Presidents' Day sale is live and one of our favorite deals is the best-selling 55-inch The Frame TV for $1,199.99, thanks to today's $300 discount. The gorgeous display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 65-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

Display type: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 4 We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant and crisp picture quality and smart TV capabilities, and in our review of the QN90B Series, we loved its premium features at a reasonable price compared to its competitors. This 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99, thanks to today's whopping $900 discount. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Samsung 65-inch QN900B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022): was $4,999.99 now $3,999.99 at Samsung

Display type: QLED

Resolution: 8K

Refresh rate: 144Hz

Ports: HDMI 2.1 x 4 Samsung's Presidents' Day TV deals include this 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,999.99. The 2022 QLED TV delivers brilliant colors with bold, crisp images that come to life thanks to Samsung's powerful 8K Neural Quantum processor. You're also getting Dolby Atmos sound, smart capabilities, and an ultra-wide viewing angle with a super-slim display. Deal rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

More Presidents' Day sales

