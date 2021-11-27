On Black Friday you can save $500 on the Cadillac of gaming monitors

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 isn't just one of the best gaming monitors, it's honestly in its own category altogether. This is the latest and greatest in monitor technology, and it somehow got a Black Friday 2021 deal.

Right now at Amazon, you can get this monitor for $1,999. That doesn't really sound like a deal until you hear that the gaming monitor usually goes for about $2,499 - making this one heck of a Black Friday monitor deal.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 | 49-inch, 5,120 x 1,440 | Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 | 49-inch, 5,120 x 1,440 | $2,499 $1,999 at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is seriously the Cadillac of gaming monitors. This 49-inch behemoth is basically two top-end 1440p displays merged into one, and the Mini LED display is the best-looking screen you'll get in a monitor bar none. It's expensive, but you can save $500 on Black Friday.

Why is it so expensive? Well, not only does it have a 5,120 x 1,440 display resolution and a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, but it is packed with Mini LED display technology, with thousands of individual lighting zones. That means you're going to get some incredibly bright colors, but also some of the inkiest blacks you'll get outside of one of the best TVs.

What makes it even more impressive is that it supports HDR 2000 - which means it has a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. You did not read that wrong.

So yeah while it is probably the priciest gaming monitor on the market, it's seriously worth the cash if you have it, especially if you have an incredibly powerful graphics card to power it. We used it with an RTX 3090 and even that monster was barely able to keep up with it. This gaming monitor will be something you'll want to show off for years.

