The Nolah Mattress Labor Day Sale is now live with savings of up to $700

The Nolah Mattress Labor Day Sale has kicked off, and it's taking up to $700 off its entire range of mattresses (opens in new tab). Plus, every purchase comes with a pair of Nolah Squishy Pillows for free (a $198 value).

Those aren't the only savings to be found here. Nolah is also cutting up to $400 off adjustable bases (opens in new tab) and knocking up to $100 off select bedding (opens in new tab). Whether you need a new pillow or mattress topper, you'll be able to score one at a discount from Nolah.

Labor Day mattress sales have been yielding some of the strongest markdowns of the season. If your bedroom needs a refresh, now is a great time to find savings on the best mattresses on the market – including Nolah. Keep reading for the top deals from this year's Nolah Mattress Labor Day Sale...

Nolah Mattress Labor Day Sale: The best deals

(opens in new tab) Nolah Original 10” Mattress: from $699 $549 + 2 free pillows at Nolah (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 - This is a match of Nolah's 4th of July sale and a very strong offer on Nolah's entry-level mattress. You'll save up to $400 plus get two free Squishy Pillows worth $198, taking your total savings to nearly $600. The Original 10” is designed with Nolah’s Cooling AirFoam, created to offer higher levels of pressure relief and durability compared to standard foam. Thus, it's a great choice if you frequently deal with aches or overheating. A 120-night trial applies, with a full refund if you're not satisfied. (You'll just be on the hook for a $99 return shipping fee.) Otherwise, your purchase will be backed by an industry-leading lifetime warranty.

(opens in new tab) Nolah Evolution 15” Mattress: from $1,599 $999 + 2 free pillows at Nolah (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,200 - Meanwhile, the largest savings are reserved for Nolah's best-selling mattress, the Evolution 15. It's available in three firmness levels so it'll suit any type of sleeper. A layer of zoned, individually-wrapped coils promotes alignment whilst a layer of pressure-relieving AirFoamICE foam will leave sleepers feeling refreshed and pain-free. A queen is normally $2,299 but right now, you can find it on sale for $1,599 – along with a pair of the brand's Squishy Pillows included at no extra charge. Opt for a split king for a massive $1,200 off (now $2,398).

(opens in new tab) Nolah Natural 11" Mattress: from $1,499 $999 + 2 free pillows at Nolah (opens in new tab)

Save up to $1,000 - This is a fantastic deal on Nolah's lone organic mattress. Eco-friendly beds tend to be pricier than most other types of mattresses but the Nolah Natural 11" is among the more affordable ones out there, especially when it's on sale. Pressure-relieving Talalay Latex will contour your body without wedging you into the mattress – which makes it a fine choice for combination sleepers. Organic cotton and GOTS-certified wool make the Natural 11" a cooler, fresher bed, while Nolah’s own HDMax Tri-Zone support coils also boost airflow and contribute to all-over body support. Right now, you can buy a queen for $1,199, which is $600 off the RRP.

(opens in new tab) Nolah Ultimate Adjustable Smart Base: from $1,199 $999 at Nolah (opens in new tab)

Save up to $400 - An adjustable base is beneficial for sleepers who deal with pain, snoring or other health issues. The Nolah Ultimate Adjustable Smart Base is loaded with features to make sleeping as comfortable as possible – built-in head/foot massage, Zero-G positioning, integrated USB ports, Wi-Fi, and voice control. Best of all, it's on sale for up to $400 off during Nolah's Labor Day Sale.

The Nolah Original 10" is the brand's least expensive mattress. With a medium-firm feel, it should suit most back and side sleepers comfortably. This full foam mattress is currently discounted up to $400 off (opens in new tab), with a queen now going for just $899 (was $1,149).

Meanwhile, sleepers who want to customize the feel of their mattress should consider the Nolah Evolution 15". The brand's best-selling mattress is now up to $1,200 off (opens in new tab). It comes in three firmness levels (plush, luxury firm, firm) and features a layer of zoned, individually-wrapped coils, pressure-relieving AirFoamICE foam and a quilted cooling Euro top cover for the perfect blend of pressure relief and temperature regulation.

Prefer to buy organic? The Nolah Natural 11" is on sale at up to $1,000 off (opens in new tab), with prices as low as $999 for a twin (was $1,199). Organic beds use high-quality materials, which drives up their prices. However, the Nolah Natural 11" is among the more affordable eco-friendly hybrids out there, with all-natural Talalay latex that offers optimal pressure relief.

But that's not all – Nolah is also taking up to $400 off adjustable bases (opens in new tab), including its Nolah Ultimate Adjustable Smart Base with voice control and built-in head/foot massage. If you need new sheets or a mattress protector, Nolah bedding is up to $100 off (opens in new tab), as well.

All Nolah mattress purchases come with a pair of the brand's adjustable Squishy Pillows (valued at $198) plus an industry-leading lifetime warranty. You'll also have 120 nights to trial your mattress at home, with a full refund if you're not satisfied. (However, returns will incur a $99 fee.) You can avail of an additional discount at checkout if you elect to remove the mattress trial, but we advise against doing this unless you're already familiar with the mattress.

