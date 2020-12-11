Need a gift for a PC gamer? These Razer headset, mice and keyboard deals have up to 50% off

It’s that time of year when you might be struggling to think of holiday gift ideas – with time running swiftly out – but if you’re buying a present for a PC gamer, then Best Buy’s deals on Razer peripherals are well worth checking out.

The retailer is offering between 25% and 50% off gaming headsets, keyboards and mice from Razer, so you’re looking at paying just half-price with the biggest discount here.

That would be the price cut on Razer’s Kraken Ultimate headset, which normally retails at $129.99, but has been reduced to $64.99.

There’s a lot to like about this headset – particularly at that price level. Even at the normal asking price, we loved the Kraken Ultimate, praising its impressive sound quality (and surround sound capabilities) in our review, as well as the comfort levels it provides.

The latter is key for a headset, particularly for those longer gaming sessions, and our main complaint was nothing to do with the hardware. Razer’s software still needs serious work and is frustrating in some respects, but that hardly spoils the headset party here.

Check out our pick of the current Razer deals at Best Buy below, starting with that headset…

Razer Kraken Ultimate Gaming Headset: $129.99 $64.99 at Best Buy

Grab yourself a Kraken Ultimate (in black) at half-price right now. This gaming peripheral was already good value at the full asking price, so if you’re after a premium headset without breaking the bank – either for you, or as a gift for a friend or family member – then look no further.View Deal

Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset: $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

For those who want to spend the absolute minimum on a gaming headset, the Kraken X has been reduced by 40%. For $30, this peripheral really is a steal, and it gives you good sound quality for the money even at the full asking price of $50. If you’re on a tight budget, this is absolutely the headset to go for (although note that the color for this discounted model is white).View Deal

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse: $59.99 $37.99 at Best Buy

We found that this wireless mouse offers superb performance levels for those who want to ditch the cable, and Razer has provided a well-designed peripheral here, with plenty of battery longevity to boot. With a 37% discount, the Basilisk X (in black) is a tempting buy indeed.View Deal

Not in the US? Below you'll find some great deals on Razer hardware where you are: