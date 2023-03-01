Massive AirPods sale at Amazon with prices starting at just $99.99

Amazon is offering some tempting AirPods deals right now, with prices starting at just $99.99. Currently, you can score the AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $194 (opens in new tab) (was $249), and the AirPods 2 for just $99.99 (opens in new tab) (was $159) at the retailer.



Apple's cheapest earbuds, the AirPods 2, come with the powerful H1 Chip that enables faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 Chip also offers voice control with Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.



The AirPods Pro also pack Apple's H1 Chip, but you're also getting Active Noise Cancellation and a Magsafe Charging Case, which provides more than 24 hours of total listening time. These more expensive premium buds can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

The AirPods 2 at just $99.99 are the cheapest way to get your hands on a pair of wireless Apple earbuds, but if you want noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro at $194 is also a fantastic price. When you compare them to the AirPods Pro 2, which are currently on sale for $229 (opens in new tab) (was $249), you're getting a really decent pair of buds while saving $70.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best AirPods deals where you are).

Today's best AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's cheapest AirPods deal is on the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon. That's just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. If you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this deal is highly recommended.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $194 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're wanting noise cancellation with your earbuds, Amazon also has the first-generation AirPods Pro on sale for $194. While we've seen the AirPods drop to $159 before, the earbuds haven't been in stock for months, and they're still $70 less than Apple's pricey AirPods Pro 2.

More AirPods deals

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.