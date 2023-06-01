Looking for a cheap iPad? Apple's iPad mini is down to just $399 at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a cheap iPad, Amazon has some fantastic deals on Apple's best-selling tablets, including Apple's iPad mini 6 on sale for $399.99 (was $499). That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 8.3-inch tablet.



The 2021 iPad mini features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and includes Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip for speedy laptop-like performance. The small but mighty tablet packs 64GB of storage, a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera, and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. The iPad mini also provides 10 hours of battery life and now supports the Apple Pencil and Bluetooth keyboards.



Today's offer from Amazon is the best deal you can find for Apple's latest model iPad mini, and a fantastic price for a powerful tablet. You can see more of today's best iPad deals at Amazon, including the 10.2 iPad on sale for $269 and the powerful iPad Pro down to $999.99. All of today's offers include record-low prices, and you might not see bargains like this until the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

iPad mini deal at Amazon

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

More iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $269 at Amazon

Another cheap iPad deal from Amazon is Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low of $269.99 when you apply the $9.01 coupon at checkout. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $60 discount.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2022 (128GB): $1,099 $999.99 at Amazon

The 128GB version of Apple's latest iPad Pro – aka the best iPad money can buy in 2023 – is now on sale for a record-low price of $999.99 at Amazon. While still pricey, the iPad Pro delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M2 chip. If you just want to watch movies and video chat with friends, the Pro is seriously overkill, but if you're after the best of the best, this is it.

