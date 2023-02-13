Looking for a budget gaming PC? This RTX 3060 is under $1,000

It's hard to find a good budget gaming PC, especially one with great specs that will last you for years — and it'll be even harder once PCs outfitted with 4000-series and Zen 4 graphics cards make their debut later this year. But right now, Best Buy has an amazing deal on a good Skytech gaming PC.

The Skytech Gaming Shadow 3.0 is a solid gaming PC that sports great specs and pretty reasonable prices, especially when they're discounted below $1,000. And now it's down to just $979.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy — that's a discount of $120 on the MSRP of $1,099.99.

Skytech is known as a great-quality brand, and if you need a solid gaming PC that has good specs all around there aren't many that can compete with both the price and performance of this one.

Skytech Gaming Shadow 3.0 gaming PC deal

The Skytech Gaming Shadow 3.0 is a great place to start if you're looking for a gaming PC with good specs that won't break the bank. It sports an AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM. This outfit will play the vast majority of games on high-to-max settings with little issue.

The best part is that because this is a desktop, it's much easier and more cost-effective to upgrade any components. And the RGB lighting is gorgeous, especially seen through the clear chassis. The only problem is that the case is a little small so it's important to account for that before purchasing a graphics card.

