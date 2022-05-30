Live
Memorial Day TV sales live blog: the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart
Cut through the hundreds of TV deals available this Memorial Day with our handy highlights and buying tips
By Alex Whitelock published
The Memorial Day TV sales are going strong today. You could, in fact, say it's a real battleground right now between the top retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a few of the big names that are competing to offer the very best prices on a range of TV deals.
We're all about TVs here at TechRadar so we've put together this live blog to share the most exciting Memorial Day TV sales as soon as we spot them. We're looking out for deals on everything from super-cheap value 4K TVs to the very best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy. Spoiler: we've already found some of the lowest ever prices on the LG C1 OLED, Samsung QLED displays, and a whole host of well-reviewed budget displays. We'll be rolling out updates throughout the day with plenty of buying advice, so stick with us.
Just below you'll also find a quick snapshot of the best retailers to check out in today's ongoing Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab) - including the types of discounts and models you can expect to find. If you're interested in more content, we've also got a main page dedicated to the best Memorial Day TV deals (opens in new tab), which includes many of our picks here.
Memorial Day TV sales: quick links
Welcome to our Memorial Day TV sales live blog! Thanks for joining us as we roundup and highlight all our favorite deals throughout the day. We're on the lookout for discounts on everything from super-cheap 4K TVs to high-end OLED displays here so stick with us as we deep delve into the very best sales from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and many more leading retailers.
A snapshot of the best TV retailers today
So to start - here's a quick roundup in detail of the retailers you'll want to be checking out - and the retailers we'll mostly be covering with today's Memorial Day Tv sales. A few of these won't be a surprise to you but it's well worth highlighting the particular strengths and kinds of sales you can expect from the big retailers.
First up, here are the retailers that we'd recommend as the best for cheaper 4K TVs in particular:
Amazon: smart TVs from only $99.99 (opens in new tab)
If you need a smaller screen for a second room with access to all major streaming apps then Amazon has a fantastic low price on an Insignia 24-inch Smart TV. Those after a more cinematic experience on a budget have some options too, including the 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series for only $499.99 (opens in new tab)– a bargain for a 4K TV with advanced features that improve lighting and picture quality such as Dolby Vision and HDR 10.
Walmart: budget smart TVs for $450 and under (opens in new tab)
The Memorial Day TV deals at Walmart feature a lot of cheap 4K TVs from the likes of Hisense (opens in new tab), Onn (opens in new tab), and Vizio (opens in new tab). These are great sets if you're on a budget as they offer a decent viewing experience for a budget price. Some even have more advanced features such as HDR 10 that will improve the lighting and colors of your favorite shows on compatible streaming services.
Of course, not everyone is looking for a budget display. If you're looking to spend a bit more on something more premium, here are the retailers that we'd suggest you take a look at for higher-end QLED and OLED purchases.
Samsung: up to $4,000 off 8K and 4K TVs (opens in new tab)
We'd be the first to admit that an 8K TV is likely an excessive choice for most right now as there's very little TV and film that support such a high resolution. Still, if you want to futureproof yourself, then now's the time to get one from Samsung. The manufacturer has just dropped the price of its top 8K TVs by up to a massive $4,000 in its Memorial Day sale. There are more budget-friendly options, too, with 4K sets starting at just $299.99.
Best Buy: save up to $500 on big-screen TVs (opens in new tab)
Best Buy has some huge discounts on larger 4K and OLED TVs of 55-inches or more. Need something with access to streaming apps for general viewing? You can find budget options from Hisense and Insignia that are suitable and affordable. However, the best deals are found on the premium TVs from Samsung and LG that come with high-end OLED and QLED displays to deliver brighter colors, richer blacks and better viewing angles.
Crutchfield: save up to $3,000 on premium displays (opens in new tab)
Crutchfield is a TV and AV expert, which means it specializes in all sorts of displays - with great deals to boot. Right now, this retailer is throwing in gift cards with select premium TVs from brands like LG and Samsung, which makes it a worthy retailer to check out in the Memorial Day TV sales alongside the usual suspects. This retailer also offers great quick (and often free) delivery options.
LG C1 OLED - now at its lowest ever price
OK, we're kicking this thing off by shouting about a deal on one of our favorite TVs ever here at TechRadar - the stunning LG C1 OLED. Ok, ok, so this is a pricey one but stick with us - it's literally one of the best TVs you can buy right now and today's price cut at Amazon is cutting a whopping $900 off this thing.
LG C1 OLED (65-inch):
$2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazo (opens in new tab)n (opens in new tab)
Save $910 - The LG C1 was one of the best TVs of last year, because it delivers beautiful images, has future-proofed HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all ports, and is a great smart TV platform. And with all these price drops, it remains one of the best TVs you can get - it punches well above its weight for the price. This deal at Amazon is about as cheap as the 65-inch model has ever been, so don't miss out!
If you're serious about your picture quality and want a true cinephile 4K experience at home, this one is definitely worth considering. It's actually an older model now (the LG C2 is on the way) so many retailers are looking to clear out stock it seems. It might seem like a big purchase but it's really a bargain - trust us on this one.
Check out our LG C1 OLED review
It's well worth heading over to our review page if you're interested in knowing more. We awarded this model five stars out of five - claiming that, even in 2022 "the LG C1 OLED remains one of the best TVs at any price".
One exceptional cheap 4K TV deal at Amazon
And now, something for our budget-conscious readers. Right now, you're spoilt for choice but we think one of the best cheap 4K Memorial Day TV sales is on this mid-range 65-inch Toshiba M550 at Amazon for $499.99 (was $999).
Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $500 - You can get this 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba on sale for a record-low price of $499.99 at Amazon. An incredible value, the feature-packed 2021 display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
So, a half-price, big-screen TV that's literally packed to the rim with features. We've seen plenty of displays like this before at Amazon (and Best Buy, Walmart) but this is one that's really caught our eye. Not only is it really big, easy to set up within a smart home setup, but it's one of the first cheap 'Fire TVs' from Amazon to feature local dimming. If you're not familiar with what that is, check out our explainer.
In short, it's basically some fancy screen tech under the hood that gets you some great color balance in darker on-screen environments. It won't, of course, challenge a QLED display in this area (more of those later), but it'll blow most cheap TVs away.
This display also features 120Hz refresh rate too, which makes it a great option if you're looking to hook up a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console in your living room.
