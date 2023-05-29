Live
Memorial Day sales LIVE: all the best deals available to buy right now
Today's best deals on appliances, TVs, mattresses and more
- Multiple sales live now
- 40% appliances at Best Buy
- Huge deals on patio furniture
- Smart TVs from $69.99
The day has arrived and this year's Memorial Day sales are now in full swing. Multiple retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Wayfair, Walmart and more have hundreds of deals across appliances, TVs, laptops, furniture, mattresses and outdoor goods this holiday.
We're here to bring you the very best of the lot, with a hand-picked selection of the biggest bargains and standout offers on some of TechRadar's top-rated products. We've already seen countless items at their cheapest-ever prices or matching the record lows that we've seen during previous sales events.
Check them out below and stick with us for all the latest updates.
Today's 5 best Memorial Day deals
- Insignia 65-inch F30 4K TV: was
$549.99now $349.99 at Best Buy
- Dell XPS 13: was
$1,099now $899 at Dell
- Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was
$599now from $359 at Nectar
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was
$249now $199.99 at Amazon
- Echo Show 8: was
$129.99now $74.99 at Amazon
More Memorial Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, grills, clothing & more
- Apple: $200 off AirPods, iPads and Apple Watch
- Appliances: up to 40% off LG, Samsung & GE
- Best Buy: smart TVs from $69.99
- Dell: $750 off Inspiron, XPS & Alienware laptops
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off + free pillows & sheets
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Home Depot: 50% off patio, grills, lawnmowers
- Lowe's: $900 off appliances, furniture & tools
- Mattress Firm: deals starting at $219.99
- Nectar: $600 off the Nectar Memory Foam
- Purple: up to $700 off Purple mattress set
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: $1,000 off large appliances
- Walmart: cheap TVs, mattresses, furniture
Best Buy is, well, best, for appliances
You didn't have to wait until today to find some huge Memorial Day deals. In fact, Best Buy launched its huge appliance sale over a week ago - and it's still live today.
Offers include up to 40% off major appliances from big-name brands such as LG, Samsung, GE Profile and more. There's also the chance for more savings when you bundle multiple items together, plus you get a free $50 Best Buy gift card when you spend over $1,499.
This is one of the best times to shop for some new gear for your kitchen, so definitely take a look if you're after a new dishwasher, oven, refrigerator, washer, dryer or freezer.
You can also find even more offers on our hubs dedicated to all the best Memorial Day appliance sales and the top offers from the Best Buy Memorial Day sales.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Memorial Day sales
Thanks for joining us for our coverage of this year's Memorial Day sales. We've already seen thousands of deals go live over the holiday weekend so we're here to share our top picks with you throughout the day.
While Memorial Day isn't as big a sales event as the likes of Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, it's still a great opportunity to find a few bargains. Appliances, TVs and laptops are all heavily featured, so if you're after an upgrade in these categories then you can certainly find something today.
With summer approaching, too, there are offers aplenty on patio furniture, grills and gardening tools, so you can get your outdoor space ready for the party season.
We'll bring you all the best deals in these areas and more right here.
