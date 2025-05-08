These are the worst web browsers for sucking up all your data, so you may want to stop using them

Google Chrome is the most data hungry mobile web browser, with 20 data types being collected

Most other mobile browsers collect an average of 6 data types

Chrome and Safari command a 90% mobile browser market share

The world’s most popular web browsers are also the most data hungry, new research from Surfshark has found.

Analyzing download statistics from AppMagic, Surfshark found Google's Chrome and Apple's Safari account for 90% of the world's mobile browser downloads.

However, Chrome sucks up 20 different types of data while being used, including contact info, location, browsing history, and user content, and is the only browser to collect payment methods, card numbers, or bank account details.

Chrome data collection

Surfshark does point out the reason some financial information may be stored by Chrome is because users can opt in to store their banking information for easier transactions, however.

Microsoft's Bing took second place for data collection, hoovering up 12 types of data, closely followed by Pi Browser in third place with nine data types, with Safari and Firefox collecting eight types and sharing fourth place.

At the other end of the scale, both Brave and Tor are the least data hungry browsers, with Brave requiring identifiers and usage data, and Tor collecting no data at all.

When it comes to the types of data collected, Pi Browser, Edge, and Bing all collected the most tracking data, usually sold to third parties to be used for targeted advertising.

Pi Browser collects browsing history, search history, device ID, product interaction, and advertisement data, while Edge collects customer support request data, and Bing collects user ID data.

In the US, Safari takes a 50% mobile browser usage share, with Chrome filling another 43% - and the UK follows a similar trend, with Chrome at 47% and Safari at 43%.

Luckily, there are ways to prevent data collection, and if you’re looking to keep your data safe while browsing, it may be worth taking a look at our guide to the best VPN.