LG V30 Plus deal on Sprint saves you on your second phone

Sprint is currently the only carrier offering the LG V30 Plus, a version of the LG V30 with increased internal storage and free LG Quad earbuds. And now, Sprint's offering customers who lease an LG V30 Plus a second lease for free.

Sprint's leases last 18 months, and customers have the option to pay the remaining balance of the phone in order to keep it at the end of the lease. For the LG V30 Plus, monthly payments are $38. It's not cheap for one phone, but when you add in a second lease for free, the price gets pretty good.

A top-notch phone

The LG V30 is an incredible smartphone with great design and features. The LG V30 Plus adds more storage, bumping it to 128GB, and the included LG Quad earbuds let customers easily take advantage of the Quad DAC built into the device for high-fidelity audio playback.

Topping off the two-for-one deal is some free VR goodies. Sprint is also throwing in a free Google Daydream View headset and a VR content bundle to get customers started in virtual reality.

Anyone looking to buy a pair of top-of-the-line flagship smartphones should not overlook this deal, especially those who want to try out VR without spending a bunch of money on it.

