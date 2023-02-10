Lenovo Presidents' Day sale starts now - get up to 81% off laptops and PCs

The Lenovo Presidents' Day sale is now underway, with large savings of up to 81% available on a wide selection of laptops and PCs. Whether you've got $200 to spend on a super-cheap device or are after an excellent value-for-money 2-in-1 machine, we've picked out some of the best early doorbuster laptop deals right here.

Easily the best deal if you need a budget option is this Lenovo ThinkPad 11e for $199 (was $659). I track all the best laptop deals available each week, and this one stands out, in particular, because it comes with some surprisingly powerful components for the price – ones that are rarely seen together in laptops for less than $200.

Specifically, there's 8GB of RAM that will give it a decent performance boost for work, browsing, and video streaming. Plus, there's a 128GB SSD to ensure you have enough storage for your most important files, applications, photos, and videos. Combine that with the small 11-inch form factor, and you've got a cheap and lively portable laptop that's ideal for school or for those always on the go.

For a device with a little more power and versatility behind it, consider this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i that's now down to $589.99 (was $909.99). It does come at a premium as it's a 2-in-1 device, but it's worth paying a little extra to get more high-end components to help chew through all your needs. And the over $300 discount takes the sting out considerably.

With an Intel i5 processor inside, as well as a reasonable 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD, you'll have everything you need to get through the majority of everyday computing tasks with ease. Plus, the 360-degree hinge means you can flip the 14-inch full-HD screen around for smoother navigation and a more comfortable experience when watching videos. Compared to many other current laptop deals in this price range, it offers a lot for the money if you need an all-around device.

You can browse the full sale at Lenovo for yourself or check out a few more options we've picked out below from the early Presidents' Day laptop sales. Do also head over to our wider Presidents' Day sales coverage for all the best early offers available now across TVs, appliances, mattresses, and more.

Lenovo Presidents' Day sale - today's best deals

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e: was $659 now $199 at Lenovo

Lenovo is exaggerating a little with the discount here, as we don't believe for a moment that this laptop was ever $659. Still, the price it's available for right now is excellent for a laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It's rare to find both of these in a device for less than $200. Both will give this otherwise basic and compact 11-inch Windows machine a solid performance boost so that it can comfortably keep up with everyday use, schoolwork, admin tasks, and general browsing.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $714.99 now $449.99 at Lenovo

As we get into the realm of mid-range laptop deals, then this is a good price for a Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. The 12th-generation Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM are solid components for general everyday tasks. The fact that there's a 512GB SSD is a big bonus, though, as that's lots of room for files, photos, videos, and more. This is the laptop to go for if you need extra storage space.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $909.99 now $589.99 at Lenovo

If you want a solid mid-range 2-in-1 laptop, then definitely check out this offer on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i. There's an impressive discount of over $300 on this machine that boasts an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. And then there's the added benefit of being able to switch to tablet mode with the 14-inch full-HD touchscreen.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i: was $1,159.99 now $779.99 at Lenovo

If you'd prefer a larger 15-inch display, then this Lenovo IdeaPad 5i offers similar components and a near-identical level of performance to the Dell above - but just has that bigger screen. There's even a dedicated graphics card inside, too. It's a very basic option but will make light gaming a little easier if you like to play a few less graphically intensive titles after work on the same device.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga: was $2,599.99 now $849 at Lenovo

Here's another cracking deal on a 2-in-1 laptop in the latest sale at Lenovo. High-end components include a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 Pro, a whopping 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD that will easily handle more involving work and multitasking. The flexible 13.3-inch touchscreen display is a great inclusion too, for portability and those who like the option of a tablet mode.

If nothing here from Lenovo grabs you, then you can see all of today's lowest prices on a selection of the best laptops available right now just below. These devices come fully recommended by TechRadar reviewers and there are multiple options to suit your budget and needs.