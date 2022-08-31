Labor Day sale slashes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 by up to $900

Samsung has some great discounts on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 models as part of its Labor Day sales - with free store credit and enhanced trade-in offers when you buy today.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can cost as little as $899.99 (was $1,799) (opens in new tab) when you trade in - plus you get $150 in store credit to spend on any other items at Samsung, including chargers, earbuds or a Galaxy Watch. Elsewhere, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available from $299.99 (was $999.99) (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in and comes with a $50 store credit voucher.

So, while both handsets are distinctly premium in nature, you can reduce the price significantly when you trade in with the right phone. At a bare minimum, you can get at least $200 back with your existing Samsung Galaxy phone - no matter the condition. That means these are great offers if you've been seeking out one of the best foldable phones but don't want to pay full price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 Labor Day sale

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 from $899.99 with trade-in (plus a $150 voucher) (opens in new tab)

Save $900 – A new entry in the foldable phone field, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expensive but like nothing else out there. That expense is significantly lower – by up to a massive $900 – in the Samsung Labor Day sale. It's a good price for a stylish handset that's a versatile hybrid of phone and tablet in a smaller form factor. It's ideal for the professional who needs to multitask.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 from $299.99 with trade-in (plus a $50 voucher) (opens in new tab)

Save $700 – The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a premium-looking clamshell foldable phone – even if it lacks a powerful battery and is still expensive for what it offers. It's a fashion phone but one that offers the right amount of features to make it your daily phone too. With the right trade-in, though, it's now far more accessible after discounts of up to $700 - plus a free $50 voucher.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a productivity-focused phone and tablet hybrid. Fun to use, it has one of the best mobile CPUs out there so its performance is great whatever your intentions. It's great for gaming, juggling multiple apps, or even editing 8K video streams. It's also like nothing else you've used before thanks to that delightful 7.6-inch display that folds out.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a foldable clamshell-style phone. It looks good and is surprisingly robust with IPX8 water resistance so it can handle all your plans. Don't count on the fastest performance but its gorgeous 6.7-inch full HD+ folding AMOLED display looks great whether you're watching Netflix or working.

We've also spotted discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit (opens in new tab) when you buy the phone. However, it generally ends up slightly more expensive than the Z Flip 4, so you may as well get the newer phone if you're shopping today.

If you want to see what else is out there then check out our guide to the best cell phone deals available today, including many more Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals. If you don't fancy either handset above, then there are many more Samsung phone deals that you can pick from.