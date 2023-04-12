It's a great time to buy the AirPods Pro 2 - down to a record-low price at Amazon

If you want to get your hands on Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2, then today is a great day, thanks to this fantastic offer we've just spotted at Amazon. The retailer has the AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249) right now, which is the lowest price we've seen for the earbuds.



While we've seen the AirPods Pro 2 drop to this price at Amazon before, the offer doesn't stick around for long, as the earbuds typically sell out. Best Buy and Apple still have the AirPods Pro 2 at full retail price, so today's offer at Amazon is the best deal you can buy.



The AirPods Pro 2 launched late last year and deliver enhanced noise cancellation and overall improved sound quality thanks to Apple's new and improved H2 chip. The sweat-resistant earbuds also include an extended battery life and a redesigned case that provides up to 30 hours of total listening time.

Today's best AirPods deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best AirPods deal is Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $199.99 at Amazon - the lowest price we've ever seen. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

If you're looking for more of today's best AirPods deals, Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $99.99, which is just $20 more than the record-low price and the luxurious AirPods Max headphones marked down to $479.99 (was $549.99) - the best deal we've seen this year.

More AirPods deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up cheap AirPods, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $99.99. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. While the AirPods lack noise cancellation, the earbuds come with Apple's H1 chip to deliver quality sound and fast pairing with seamless connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon also has the AirPods Max on sale for $479.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The AirPods Max are some of the best-sounding headphones you can buy, thanks to the superb audio performance, fantastic active noise cancellation, and an impressive 20-hour battery life.

You can shop for more offers with the best AirPod deals and the best AirPods Pro deals.



You can also see more offers in our Mother's Day sales roundup, and look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.