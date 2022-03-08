iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders: how and where to buy Apple's latest budget phone

The latest Apple event has just announced the Apple iPhone SE 2022 - a brand new budget-focused entry in the line-up of the brand's smartphone range. After a brief introduction, we know that Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders will be going live on Friday 11th March.

Essentially a 'refresh' rather than an evolution of the ever-popular iPhone SE formula, this latest device will supersede the 2020 model as the iPhone of choice for the budget-conscious. Should you pre-order? Well, we're here to give you the complete low-down on this new model here on this page. We're covering cost, specs, retailers, and whether we think this new device is worth the upgrade.

When are Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders live?

Pre-orders will go live on Friday 11th March. There's always a bit of a delay between the announcement of the device and the pre-orders themselves with Apple devices, which is great for those who want to think it over before they commit.

How much will iPhone SE 2022 pre-orders cost?

At launch, the baseline iPhone SE 2022 will cost $429 - which is $30 pricier than the previous entry and a little bit more than early rumors suggested. However, for the upcharge, you're certainly getting a massive jump in power over the previous model.

This introductory price also doesn't disrupt the new iPhone SE 2022's place as the budget device in the Apple smartphone range - it's still going to be the cheapest new iPhone in the range.

iPhone SE 2022 pre-order launch prices:

64GB - $429

- $429 128GB - $479

- $479 256GB - $579

What colors does the iPhone SE 2022 come in? Well, at launch, you've got the choice between Midnight, Starlight, and Product Red - which are essentially the same colors as the previous entry. We were secretly hoping that Apple would include a few more shades with this release - like on the iPhone 13 (which is getting a new green color). For now, however, it's the basic white-black-red choices we've grown accustomed to.

Which retailers will have iPhone SE pre-orders?

Apple - unlocked devices with up to $650 off via trade-in ( page live)

unlocked devices with up to $650 off via trade-in ( Verizon - carrier devices

carrier devices AT&T - carrier devices

carrier devices T-Mobile - carrier devices

carrier devices Walmart - carrier devices

carrier devices Best Buy - carrier devices

The above retailers are the main outlets for iPhone deals in the US, with Apple itself being the only avenue for unlocked deals. Unfortunately, this is always the case with new Apple devices, so you won't have a choice if you're going unlocked.

On the bright side, Apple and the other retailers should all feature launch promotions of some kind - most likely trade-in rebates. Apple has already confirmed it will feature trade-in rebates of up to $650 with devices newer than an iPhone 8 being eligible.

The bigger carriers usually have the biggest rebates (sometimes up to $800 off), although they come with the drawback of signing up to a pricey unlimited data plan. We'll also not know the full details on these until Friday morning.

iPhone SE 2022: what do you get for your money?

OS: iOS 15

iOS 15 Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

64GB, 128GB, 256GB Size: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 (mm)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 (mm) Weight: 148 grams

148 grams Connectors: Lightning

Lightning Display: 6.4-inch Liquid Retina, 1334x750 resolution at 326ppi

6.4-inch Liquid Retina, 1334x750 resolution at 326ppi Chip: A15 Bionic chip

A15 Bionic chip Camera: Up to 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 60 fps 4K Video recording

Up to 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, 60 fps 4K Video recording Battery: rechargeable lithium-polymer

First off, the biggest selling point for the new iPhone SE is undoubtedly the A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor featured in the high-end iPhone 13. Having such a powerful chip in a mid-range device is a real scoop and now means this humble 'budget' iPhone is challenging even the most premium Android devices when it comes to power.

However, for most users, it's going to be the features that this chip unlocks that are the real highlight of this device. Not only will it get you 5G on a budget Apple device (finally), but it'll mean you'll unlock some handy algorithmic features like live text translation and more camera wizardry. Apple also claims that this new chip will enable this iPhone SE 2022 to be more battery efficient, something its predecessor struggled with its tiny battery capacity.

It's not all good news, though, as the iPhone SE 2022 has the same basic design as the old iPhone SE 2020. That means you've got all the latest tech crammed into a basic design that's been around in some form or the other since 2018 with the iPhone 8. It still holds up in a way but bear in mind you're getting big, thick bezels and a relatively small 4.7-inch display - something that lags behind the competition when it comes to screen real estate.

According to the company, the new iPhone SE 2022 will ship with Apple's latest iOS 15 operating system and be guaranteed updates for many years to come.

Should you pre-order the iPhone SE 2022?

If you're a fan of smaller devices or simply looking for a powerful smartphone on a budget, the new iPhone SE 2022 is indeed a compelling choice. While aesthetically dated, it's easily the most powerful (and feature-packed) device in its price range. For the trade-off of a smaller screen and a weaker camera, you're essentially getting a pocket iPhone 13 on a budget.

It's also highly likely we'll see some great introductory promotions on Friday that could easily see you paying much less than the full retail price. If you've got an old device ready to trade-in, in particular, we'd recommend holding out to see what you can get. In the past, trade-in rebates have easily covered the 2022 model, so we expect something similar on this one. We'll be posting a full iPhone SE 2022 deals predictions page in the following days, so stick with TechRadar for the latest information on this new device.