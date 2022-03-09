iPhone SE 2022 deals: we predict the most likely promotions at AT&T, Verizon and more

Looking to upgrade that dogeared old iPhone that's been faithfully serving you for a few years now? Well, we think the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 deals this Friday could be a fantastic option for a large number of people.

While details are yet to be confirmed, we've rounded up what we think are the most likely launch promotions for the new iPhone SE 2022 on this page. We've based these predictions on one: the most common deals from these carriers over the past few months, two: recent launch promotions on other devices, and three: deals on the previous iPhone SE 2020 over its life-cycle.

As with all big Apple releases, an initial wave of iPhone SE 2022 deals will be available to pre-order first, with an official launch date a week later. In this case, pre-orders go live on Friday, March 11th and the launch follows on Friday, March 18th. In layman's terms, if you order a device this Friday you should get it by the following Friday, which is when devices will be available in store, too.

Should you pre-order? If you're already committed to getting an upgrade then it's definitely a good idea - especially if you're looking for a device via one of the bigger carriers. While it's not always the case, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile tend to offer slightly better deals in the pre-orders window versus the initial post-launch period, so you can often get better terms if you commit early.

If you're keeping it budget by going prepaid, then it's likely you'll have to wait until post-launch for your iPhone SE 2022 deals. Normally, these smaller carriers don't tend to stock their stores with devices until after the pre-orders are over. It's a bit of a bummer for those looking to adopt early but it seems the bigger carriers and Apple tend to corner the market when it comes to those initial pre-orders.

Speaking of cornering the market, if you're looking for an unlocked device then the only option at launch will be at Apple itself. This is standard policy, unfortunately, although Apple has already confirmed it will be extending its generous trade-in program to this new device - the details of which you can see just below.

iPhone SE 2022 deals already confirmed

Apple iPhone SE 2022: get up to $650 off with a trade-in at Apple

Ahh, the classic. Yes, the Apple trade-in program is, as you would expect, going to be available on the latest budget device from the brand. At launch, you'll need an iPhone 8 or later to be eligible here but a maximum saving of up to $650 will be in effect. While enough to technically cover the entire cost of the device, it's likely you won't get the full amount if you're upgrading from a 2020 SE, so bear that in mind.

Predicted iPhone SE 2022 deals

Apple iPhone SE 2022: BOGO, or save up to $430 with a trade-in at Verizon

We think it's highly likely that Verizon's launch iPhone SE deals will offer the choice between a big trade-in rebate on a single device (for both existing and new customers) or the carrier's popular buy-one-get-one-free promotion. We base this on the most recent deals offered on the iPhone 13 series and the more recent Galaxy S22 launch. It's also highly likely that the carrier will offer a welcome gift card of up to $1,000 for new customers who switch, which is a promotion that's currently being offered on all mid-range and flagship devices. As always, you'll need a pricey unlimited plan to be eligible here so bear that in mind.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: save up to $430 with a trade-in, or $10/mo with new plan AT&T

AT&T's launch iPhone SE 2022 deals will most likely focus heavily on trade-in rebates as this carrier tends to offer similar promotions on nearly all of the popular devices. While savings of between $700 to $1,000 aren't uncommon on other devices, we think it's more likely we'll see a maximum rebate of around $440 for the iPhone SE, since it's more of a budget device. Note, another deal that could crop up, although less likely, is a flat monthly discount on the device's monthly cost. We saw the Google Pixel 6 offered for just $10 per month at launch so it's not wildly unlikely.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: save up to $430 with a trade-in and new plan at T-Mobile

T-Mobile is similar to AT&T in that it may either choose to offer without the need for a trade-in or go down the more traditional trade rebate route. Of the two, we think it's safer to assume that the carrier will most likely offer the device for 'free' with a combination of a trade-in and a new line on an unlimited data plan. As with most big carrier deals, you'll want to factor in that plan cost here as it can be very, very pricey, even with a budget device like the iPhone SE 2022.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: 6-months of free service with device purchase at Mint Mobile

While it's likely you'll have to wait for the device to land at the smaller carriers like Mint Mobile, we think we'll see some good prepaid iPhone SE 2022 deals in the next few months. In particular, Mint Mobile is likely to extend its 6-months free promo (or something similar) to this new device. This promo, so far, has been offered on the older iPhone SE, the iPhone 12, and the latest iPhone 13 series too. Note, prepaid carriers don't tend to get the latest devices until they have officially launched, so you'll likely have to wait a bit until a promo is available.

Apple iPhone SE 2022: $100 gift card and free headphones at Visible

Here's another likely candidate for decent post-launch prepaid iPhone SE 2022 deals - Visible. This Verizon subsidiary offers great value unlimited data plans and usually free gifts for new customers. Recently, we've seen the carrier offer small prepaid gift cards for switchers as well as a free pair of headphones. The headphones are less likely but we're almost certain we'll have an online gift card from Visible, once the device lands at its store (post-launch).

Prepaid carriers likely to offer discounts

Boost Mobile

Cricket Wireless

PureTalk USA

Xfinity Mobile

Alongside the more detailed predictions for iPhone SE 2022 deals above it's likely you'll also find, in time, discounts on this device at a number of smaller prepaid carriers. While these companies tend to eschew big trade-in rebates on the flagship devices, it's not uncommon to find them offering discounts for new customers on more budget-minded devices like the iPhone SE. All of the carriers in the list above have offered big discounts on the previous 2020 device under these terms so we think it's likely they'll update their sites with options as soon as they get stock.

As with all prepaid deals, you'll probably have to wait until 'post-launch' to get a device via these smaller companies as they don't tend to get devices for pre-order. The iPhone SE 2022 officially launches for sale on March 18th, so you potentially don't have to wait for long.

