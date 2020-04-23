iPad deals: huge Apple sale now on in the US and UK

Even with iPad deals and Apple sales in short supply recently, B&H Photo and Currys have managed to offer some truly excellent boredom busting deals this week. Right now at B&H you can get the 256GB iPad Pro for $799 (was $949), or this 32GB iPad 10.2 for $299 (was $329), while at Currys you can get the 256GB iPad Pro for £769 (was £940).

We think the 2018 iPad Pro is still currently one of the best tablets you can buy right now, and with a $150 / £80 saving on this 256GB capacity model, it's an even better buy. For some context, these iPad Pro deals are around the same price as a 128GB 2020 iPad Pro - with really similar high-end components and of course, double the storage capacity. That makes it a great option if you're stocking up on all those high definition movies and shows and need a little more real estate overall.

The second iPad deal is perfect if you're looking for something a little cheaper than the iPad Pro but still want that gorgeous retina display. With a $20 saving, this iPad 10.2 is sure to go fast this week (the Space Gray model has sold out already) so act quickly if you want to grab an iPad in this latest Apple sale.

Not in the US? We've still got some great iPad deals for you just below.



iPad deals: the best sales in the US

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch tablet (2018) | $949 $799.99 at B&H Photo

Currently sitting as one of the best tablets you can buy right now, this fantastic iPad deal from B&H Photo will save you a massive $150 on a 256GB capacity iPad Pro. That's truly excellent value for money, as last year's tech doesn't necessarily mean you're picking up a less capable tablet here. You're still getting a speedy A12X processor, beautiful 11-inch retina display and that massive 256GB drive - all for less than a similar 128GB 2020 model.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch tablet (2019) | $329 $299.99 at B&H Photo

Save $30 on the best cheap iPad deal this week over at B&H Photo. iPads may be selling out everywhere, but there's still a few left at this price - although we can't say for how long. Featuring a beautiful 10.2-inch liquid retina display, speedy A12X processor and an expansive 32GB of RAM, if you're looking for that cheap iPad to sit back and relax, watch some shows, or do some browsing, then look no further.

View Deal

Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch tablet (2019) | $769 $719 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo is offering a tasty $50 saving this week on this fully specced out iPad Air with 256GB capacity, WiFi, and Cellular capabilities. Weighing just 1.02bs and at 6mm thickness, this is one of the slickest tablets you can buy right now. All that lightness doesn't mean a sacrifice in power, however, and thanks to the A12 Bionic processor you'll be able to browse, watch and carry out your tasks with ease.

View Deal

iPad deals: the best sales in the UK

Apple iPad Pro 2018 11-inch 256 GB | £940 £769 at Currys

Here's a truly great deal on one of the hottest iPad sales we've seen this week. Saving £80 in total, this 256GB capacity 2018 iPad Pro comes in at around the same price as a current 64GB iPad Pro on Amazon - that's a lot more capacity for the money. Amazon has already sold out on their 2018 models, so this one's sure to go fast.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini 2019 | Now £399 at John Lewis

These iPad Mini's have been out of stock for weeks so John Lewis is being really generous right now, offering a free year of Apple TV+ with all new iPad Mini's. Not only will you get some freebies, but you'll also be getting some a 2-year guarantee from one of the UK's most trusted retailers. If you want to save a few pennies and skip the Apple TV - you can also pick a 64GB iPad Mini up at Ebuyer for £389.

View Deal

iPad deals: Which iPad is right for you?

If you're undecided about which of these iPad deals is for you, then we'll quickly breakdown the best uses for each one. The iPad Pro is the most powerful of the three, featuring a much bigger storage capacity and a bit more horsepower under the hood. All this lends itself more to the power user - someone who needs a multi-tasking tablet for work or design programs for example.

The standard iPad, while still featuring a nice, speedy chip, has lower capacity and is generally geared for more casual use. If you're looking for that cheap tablet for streaming entertainment, games or browsing, then there's generally no need to splash out on an iPad Pro - this one will handle everything just fine.

If you need a little more information, you can also check out our roundup of the best iPads in 2020 right here - where we're looking across the whole range, and break down any essential questions you may have.

Want the very latest? Head on over to our new iPad Pro 2020 deals page.

If you're still on the hunt for other iPad deals then we'd recommend heading on over to our best cheap iPad deals page, where we're sourcing all the best prices available right now. If you're not sold on the whole iPad thing, then we've also got a great alternative with the best Samsung tablet deals right here.