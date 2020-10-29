Instant Pot Ultra gets rare $70 price drop in early Black Friday daily deal

Instant Pots are among the most popular appliances that sell during deal events like Prime Day and Black Friday, but we mostly see discounts on the Instant Pot Duo, Duo Plus or Lux. The Instant Pot Ultra has remained pricey as the premium option, meant for pressure-cooking experts that want more cooking customization features and a better interface.

Today only, Amazon has brought the price of the 6- and 8-Quart Instant Pots down to a more reasonable price for most shoppers. The 6-Quart, 10-in-1 model is 33% off, down to an all-time low of $99.99. Yet for just $10 more, you can save 39% on the $109.99 8-Quart model, with the same features and more capacity for larger families or heaps of leftovers.

The best Ultra improvement in our opinion is the central dial, which lets you rapidly change cooking times and settings on the new and improved screen, instead of tapping arrows over and over again. Also, it resets the steam release knob to automatically seal it when you close the lid, something that's easy to forget to do on your own.

Shoppers living in elevated areas will also love the altitude adjustment feature, ensuring all the recipes you look up online don't all mysteriously over- or undercook.

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 6 Quart Pressure Cooker: $149.95 $99.99 on Amazon

Save 33% on this top-of-the-line pressure cooker, perfect for couples and smaller families that want a pot they can easily fit into their cabinet. It comes with these functions: Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Porridge Cooker, Cake Maker, Yogurt Maker, Sauté/Searing, Steamer, Warmer, and Sterilizer.View Deal

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 8 Quart Pressure Cooker: $179.95 $109.99 on Amazon

Save 39% on the best pressure cooker for both quality of cooking and quantity of what you can fit inside it. We've never seen the price this low before, and doubt we'll see a deal like this again in 2020, even during Black Friday. Now's the time to buy this game-changing tool that will give you so many more recipes to try.View Deal

