Huge gaming laptop deal alert: save $650 on the excellent Asus Zephyrus G14

The stunning Asus Zephyrus G14 - one of the best gaming laptops you can buy - is back down to its record-low price of just $999 (was $1,649) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) today.
This isn't the first time we've seen this excellent $650-off price (it cropped up once before, about a month ago), but it's easily the best gaming laptop deal right now for those who want a stylish, powerful machine that doesn't break the bank.
Today's best gaming laptop deal in full
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop
Was:
$1,649
Now: $999.99 at Best Buy
Key features: AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, Ryzen 9-6900HS processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, 120Hz 1,600p display
Product launched: 2022
Price history: This is a price that initially cropped up about a month ago at Best Buy, but it's a match for the lowest we've seen. At $650 off, it's a pretty fantastic deal and one that really blows away comparative listings at other retailers out of the water right now.
Price comparison: Amazon: $1,409 | Newegg: $1,237
Review consensus: Most tech sites agree that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best small-form-factor gaming laptops you can buy. A nice mix of portability, a stylish design, and decent components make it a great choice if you're planning on taking your gaming laptop out and about. The main criticism? The price - which makes today's deal at Best Buy all the more compelling.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | PCGamer: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ | GamesRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're someone who prioritizes style and portability as much as gaming performance. While this particular model will be replaced soon with a next-gen version, it's still going to be great for playing all your favorite games at 1080p/high settings for a good few years.
Don't buy it if: You want a machine at the very cutting edge of components. As previously mentioned, we're due a new iteration of the Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 4090 soon - which will be considerably more powerful than this model. It will, however, likely cost twice as much if not more than this one.
More of today's best gaming laptop deals
Not quite what you're looking for? Here are a few more recommendations for other budgets from our main cheap gaming laptop deals roundup page.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was
$899 $599 at Best Buy
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5600H
Graphics card: RTX 3050 Ti
RAM: 8GB
SSD: 256GB
This Lenovo IdeaPad at Best Buy is just about the cheapest gaming laptop deal we've ever seen to carry an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card - a component that's going to get you fantastic bang for the buck. Our only complaint with this particular machine is that it's packing a 256GB SSD - which isn't much storage space for games. That's a very minor complaint, however, considering how cheap this machine is. Plus, upgrading the SSD is a fairly easy and cheap upgrade for even beginners.
Performance level: 1080p, mid settings
Specs score: ⭐⭐⭐
Value score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
MSI Cyborg 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099.99 at Best Buy
Processor: Intel Core i7-12650H
Graphics card: RTX 4060
RAM: 8GB
SSD: 512GB
Over $1,000 we'd be tempted to pick up a machine with the latest RTX 4000 graphics cards even though they haven't received any price cuts as of yet. Right now, we think the best reasonably priced choice is this MSI Cyborg at Best Buy due to its nice combination of a Core i7 and speedy RTX 4060. Overall, you're not getting a super high-end machine here (especially with the design, RAM, and SSD) but you will get fantastic performance and full support for DLSS 3, which is the next generation of Nvidia's extremely useful image upscaling technology.
Performance level: 1440p, high settings
Specs score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Value score: ⭐⭐⭐⭐