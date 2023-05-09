Huge gaming laptop deal alert: save $650 on the excellent Asus Zephyrus G14

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop (opens in new tab)

Was: $1,649

Now: $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Key features: AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card, Ryzen 9-6900HS processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, 120Hz 1,600p display

Product launched: 2022

Price history: This is a price that initially cropped up about a month ago at Best Buy, but it's a match for the lowest we've seen. At $650 off, it's a pretty fantastic deal and one that really blows away comparative listings at other retailers out of the water right now.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,409 (opens in new tab) | Newegg: $1,237 (opens in new tab)

Review consensus: Most tech sites agree that the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best small-form-factor gaming laptops you can buy. A nice mix of portability, a stylish design, and decent components make it a great choice if you're planning on taking your gaming laptop out and about. The main criticism? The price - which makes today's deal at Best Buy all the more compelling.

Tom's Guide: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | PCGamer: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ (opens in new tab) | GamesRadar: ★★★★ (opens in new tab)

Buy it if: You're someone who prioritizes style and portability as much as gaming performance. While this particular model will be replaced soon with a next-gen version, it's still going to be great for playing all your favorite games at 1080p/high settings for a good few years.

Don't buy it if: You want a machine at the very cutting edge of components. As previously mentioned, we're due a new iteration of the Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 4090 soon - which will be considerably more powerful than this model. It will, however, likely cost twice as much if not more than this one.