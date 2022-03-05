How much will iPhone SE 3 pre-orders cost? And will they be worth it?

Have you heard the news? There's an Apple event taking place next week (Tuesday, March 8th), and it's highly likely that it will unveil a shiny new budget iPhone.

If that is the case, you can expect iPhone SE 3 pre-orders to go live in the following days after the announcement - most likely Friday morning. Unlike rival brands like Samsung and Google, Apple normally doesn't like to have the pre-orders rush directly after its events. Instead, it usually has a few lead days into it - a welcome policy that usually gives you some time to decide whether to jump on the bandwagon or not.

So far, Apple hasn't diverged any details whatsoever regarding new models. Therefore, we should clearly state that everything in this article is informed conjecture right now. In fact, we don't know for sure that the iPhone SE 3 is coming next Tuesday or that it will even be called the SE 3, for that matter.

It is, however, highly rumored - and considering we haven't seen a budget iPhone since 2020 - it's high time we saw another SE. For us, the question is, how much will this new budget device cost, and will it be a welcome addition to our weekly roundups of the best iPhone deals? First, let's see the likeliest scenarios.

How much will iPhone SE 3 pre-orders cost?

Predicted prices (not confirmed):

US: $399 to $499

$399 to $499 UK: £419 to £499

£419 to £499 AU: $749 to $799

Price-wise, it's likely that the new iPhone SE will slot into the line-up at roughly the same place as the 2020 model - around $399 to $499. Nothing has been confirmed or announced yet, but Apple will likely aim for this rough ballpark figure based on previous models and the market competition.

The predictions above are what I would call 'safe bets' - ones that very much lean on the more expensive side rather than low-ball estimates. One of the juiciest rumors surrounding the iPhone SE 3 right now is that it could be priced for as little as $300 on release. If true, that would mean this new device is the cheapest iPhone in a long time and potentially a huge deal for budget buyers. It's wise, however, not to pin your hopes on a super-low price until we know more details.

Will the new iPhone SE 3 be worth it?

(Image credit: Future)

Even with an incredibly powerful chip under the hood, a phone that looks dated could be a tough sell in 2022

Tough call. Quite simply, Apple has kept a tight lid on any leaks, so details are exceptionally thin on the ground. We'll know plenty more once Apple unveils the device next week - if it even is revealed, that is.

So far, very early (and quite sketchy) rumors have indicated that the device could outwardly closely resemble the 2020 iPhone SE, with chunkier bezels and a smaller 4.7-inch display. Internally is where the key upgrades should be - with the new SE expected to feature the same A15 Bionic chipset as last year's iPhone 13.

Will it be a bargain? As someone who closely follows the phones market, the biggest question in my mind here is: are people willing to pay mid-range prices for a device that's potentially rocking a rather dated design. Let's remind ourselves that the iPhone SE 2020 is based on the iPhone 8 as a platform - a device that was released way back in 2017.

Even with an incredibly powerful chip under the hood, a phone that looks dated could be a tough sell in 2022. We need to remind ourselves that even mid-range phones these days have bezel-less displays and screen sizes that often surpass the 6-inch mark. An updated iPhone SE 3, while admittedly palm-friendly, has the potential to look rather quaint in comparison.

It could surprise us... potentially

A $300 phone with an A15 Bionic chipset would blow the competition out the water when it comes to power

This, of course, would all change if the iPhone SE 3 does go on sale at the $300 mark. If that rumor (note, rumor) is true, then this device has real bargain potential. Put simply, a $300 phone with an A15 Bionic chipset would blow the competition out of the water when it comes to power, even if it does look like a relic from another age.

If you're interested in reading a positive appraisal of the iPhone SE 3's potential, I'd highly recommend Gareth's (the EIC of TechRadar) page on how the iPhone SE 3 could be 2022's biggest smartphone surprise. To summarize, Gareth doesn't think the older design is a biggie and thinks the powerful internals from the iPhone 13 and 5G capabilities are much more important.

I don't disagree, but I'd personally love to see the new iPhone SE 3 get a facelift as well as an under-the-hood upgrade. Imagine if the iPhone SE 3 was based on the iPhone 11 or even the iPhone XR chassis. Now that would be a real-budget iPhone contender.