Here's how you can save on a 4K TV before Black Friday

Abt Electronics is feeling the holiday shopping spirit a bit early this year and has decided not to make folks wait for Black Friday 2017 deals to start saving on one of the most popular Black Friday purchase items: TVs.

Abt has launched a series of discounts on 4K TVs made by Samsung, with huge price cuts on 40-inch 4K TVs all the way up to 75-inch 4K TVs. If this is the year you're looking to upgrade to the latest craze in TV technology, you may want to check out Abt's deals.

We've detailed some of the highlights below, with most deals good through November 27 - better known as Cyber Monday - and we'll keep this page updated as more Black Friday deals arrive!

Samsung 40-inch 4K TV is $327 ($122 off)

On the smaller side, this 40-inch Samsung 4K TV with HDR is just $327 after $122 off its price. It was already on the cheap side at its original cost of $449, but now it's even easier to pick one up.

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV is $499 ($200 off)

This big TV has a huge cut of $200 off from its every day price. On top of the high resolution display and HDR, it has smart TV functionality, so you can get streaming 4K video set up easily.

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is $847.99 ($252 off)

As you go up even bigger in size, the savings ramp up as well. This 65-inch 4K Samsung TV has high dynamic range and smart functionality, and it's discounted by a hearty $252.

Samsung 75-inch 4K TV is $1,799 ($498 off)

For the cinephile that needs to fill almost the whole wall with a TV screen, this 4K is ready to do the job. While the deal doesn't appear to be live quite yet, when it is, you'll save $498. This TV will be a hot pick for someone who has space for it. It has smart features, HDR, and even a full web browser.

Black Friday deals are only getting started

With this many hefty deals live already, it'll be a wonder to see if Abt Electronics takes the discounts even further when Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially roll around on November 24 and November 27, respectively.

