Grab a Dyson V8 Absolute for its lowest ever price

The best vacuum cleaners are powerful, lightweight and easy to maneuver, ensuring you can thoroughly clean your floors of fine dust, pet hair and other debris, quicker than ever before. Dyson is one of the best cordless vacuum cleaner brands on the market, but their vacuum cleaners are costly, so a good vacuum cleaner deal is always welcome.

As part of the Memorial Day sales, Dyson has slashed 22% off the price of the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum cleaner , reducing it to $349.99 from $4499.99 – this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this Dyson cordless cleaner, beating those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best vacuum cleaner deals in your region.)

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner: $349.99 $449.99 at Dyson

Dyson has knocked $100 off the cost of its cordless vacuum cleaner, which was launched in 2016, and comes with two different cleaning heads, four tools, a docking station and a charger. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this cordless vacuum cleaner – beating even those we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it won’t last long. So, you should snap up this vacuum cleaner deal now. View Deal

While the Dyson V8 Absolute is almost five years old, it can still give newer Dyson models, such as the recently-released Dyson V15 Detect, a run for it’s money when it comes to suction power. In our testing, it collected cookie crumbs, fine dust and even cereal in just a few sweeps. It doesn’t have the laser-toting cleaner head found on the V15, which highlights dust the human eye can’t usually see, and the runtime isn’t as long. The V8 Absolute will last a maximum of 40 minutes between charges, compared to the 60 minutes offered by the V15 Detect and its predecessor, the V11 range. That said for most people, this will be enough to clean their home without needing to recharge the battery, it’s only those with a larger home that will struggle

