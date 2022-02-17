Get the latest iPad Mini for its cheapest price ahead of President's Day

The latest Apple iPad mini is back to its cheapest price ever. The deal is now live at Amazon, where you can pick up the Apple iPad mini for $459 - that's a $40 saving off the usual price. Currently, only the Pink color with 64GB of storage is discounted.

This is a price cut we've seen a number of times since the release of the 2021 iPad mini, but it rarely sticks around for a very long. Going by these previous reductions, you've likely got about a day or two to pick one up before it goes out of stock or returns to full price. Best move quick, then, if you want to bag yourself a deal ahead of the Presidents' Day sales.

While 64GB of storage is likely to be more than enough for general use, those who feel they might need some extra space can also check out the 256GB iPad Mini for $599 (was $649). Again, this deal is a return to the cheapest price yet for a larger capacity iPad mini model.

The latest iPad mini 6 launched towards the end of 2021 and was the first refresh of Apple's smallest tablet in two years. The upgrades are considerable, with a new A15 Bionic chip that delivers a 40% CPU and 80% GPU performance upgrade for the 8.3-inch device. The front and rear cameras have been massively improved up to 12MP, too, while the new tablet supports Touch ID and sports a USB-C port for easy connectivity.

Today's best iPad mini deals

iPad mini 6 (64GB, 2021): $499 $459 at Amazon

Save $40 – This is a return of the best ever deal on the new iPad mini. The much-improved 8.3-inch tablet delivers a similar performance to the iPad Air but in a much smaller form. There are also significant upgrades to the processing chip and cameras, as well as all-day battery life. The Pink color is the only one available at this price, with a delivery time set for later this month.

iPad mini 6 (256GB, 2021): $649 $599 at Amazon

Save $50 – If you think you need more storage you can also save $50 off the price of the 256GB iPad mini in Space Gray right now at Amazon too. This is quite a price jump just for some extra storage that is likely to be more than necessary for most, but it is still the lowest price for this version of the latest iPad mini.

Over the next few days, we'll share any more Presidents' Day Apple deals we spot, so you can get the cheapest price for the AirPods Pro, Apple Watch or MacBook Air. You can also stick with us throughout the year for even more iPad deals if you're looking for the cheapest prices on different models of Apple's tablets.