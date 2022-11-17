Get $500 off Samsung’s 65-inch QD-OLED TV with this Black Friday deal

Samsung surprised us in 2022 when it did a sharp turnaround on OLED, a technology it had previously ignored, and released its own unique take on OLED TVs. That very tech powers the company’s S95B series models, which sit on our list of the best 4K TVs, and are now seeing deep sales at Best Buy (opens in new tab) in this latest entry in the Black Friday TV deals cavalcade.

Best Buy is dropping the price of the 65-inch S95B model by $500, bringing it down from $2,299 to $1,799. The 55-inch version is also being discounted from $1,899 to $1,449, a $450 savings.

Those are great deals for TVs that feature cutting edge QD-OLED (though Samsung simply calls it OLED) display panels, a tech that combines OLED’s black-level prowess with QLED’s enhanced color and brightness capabilities. In our review of the S95B , we found its picture quality to be groundbreaking, with color and brightness appearing perfectly uniform even at extreme off-center seats.

But a groundbreaking picture isn’t all that Samsung’s S95B OLED TVs bring to the table. They are also great gaming TVs, with 4K/120Hz and VRR, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync support, and an ultra-low 9ms input lag in its fastest mode. The TV’s design is also stunning, with an incredibly thin screen supported by a desktop computer monitor-like stand.

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. All of which is to say that the S95B is very good, and this $500 discount on a brand-new television is shoe-in for one of the best TV deals currently going. Don’t pass on this one!

