Get an Acer Chromebook Spin 2-in-1 for $269 at Amazon

If you've been hesitant to get a Chromebook, there's never been a better time than now to get one of the best Chromebooks of the year for less than $300.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of our favorites, coming with an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 32GB eMMC, and up to 10 hours of battery life. One of the only problems we really had with it was that it was selling for around $330, which seemed a bit high for a Chromebook of its caliber.

Fortunately, just ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the price of this awesome Chromebook was cut nearly $60 down to $269.99, which made an already highly recommended Chromebook and absolute must buy for just about anyone.

Acer Chromebook Spin deal:

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: $330.00 $269.99 at Amazon

One of the only real complaints we had about the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 was that it was well north of $300, which we thought was a bit too much for an otherwise outstanding 2-in-1 laptop. There's no excuse not to pick up one of our favorite Chromebooks of the year now that it's $60 off over at Amazon.

With Prime Day running from October 13 to October 14 and Black Friday right around the corner, you might be tempted to hold out for a better deal, but a $60 dollar price cut is about as steep a drop as we're likely to see on a Chromebook like this, so there's little reason to not snatch it up now while you can.