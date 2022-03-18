Get a free gaming monitor with a new Samsung Galaxy Book2 pre-order

There are three stunning new premium Galaxy Book2 ultrabooks to check out at Samsung this weekend - and better still, the brand is giving away free gaming monitors to those who pre-order.

The three models, with their baseline prices are: the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 for $899, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro for $1,049, and the Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Pro for $1,249. The monitors being given away for free are a 24-inch CRG5 in the case for the Book2, and a 32-inch Odyssey G3 in the case of the more expensive Book2 360 and 360 Pro.

Considering these monitors are worth $249 and $329 respectively at full retail price, we'd say this is easily one of the best laptop deals on the market right now - especially if you're on the hunt for a new premium ultrabook.

Specs-wise, each entry in the new Samsung Galaxy Book2 range feature the very latest 12th gen Intel Core chips and a wide range of customizable options. Aside from the baseline Book 2 model, both the Pro and 360 Pro are available in a standard 13.3-inch and expanded 15.6-inch size. All models feature a gorgeous AMOLED display (one of the biggest selling points of Samsung laptops), and in the case of the 360 models - full 2-in-1 functionality so you can use them as a tablet if required.

Note, in addition to these awesome free gaming monitors being given away, all Samsung Galaxy Book2 pre-orders listed in this article are eligible for additional savings by way of a trade-in. Regardless of whether you've got an old phone, tablet, or laptop, handing it over can get you up to $350 so we definitely recommend you investigate it on the side.

Samsung Galaxy Book laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 | free 24-inch gaming monitor: $899 at Samsung

Pre-order the baseline version of the Samsung Galaxy Book2 at the official store and you'll get a free 24-inch monitor worth $249 completely on the house. With a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a gorgeous 13.3-inch sAMOLED display, this new model from Samsung is shaping up to be an excellent premium 2-in-1 Windows ultrabook.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro | free 32-inch gaming monitor: $1,049 at Samsung

Opt for a pre-order on the mid-range Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and you'll get an even bigger free gift, this time a 32-inch Samsung Oddessey G3 worth $329. The machine itself here isn't a 2-in-1 like the other entries, but a super light-weight ultrabook with a beefed-up 12th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and upgraded AMOLED display - available in both 13.3 and 15.6-inch sizes.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Pro | free 32-inch gaming monitor: $1,249 at Samsung

And that same 32-inch gaming monitor (worth $329) is also being gifted for free with pre-orders on the higher-end Galaxy Book2 360 Pro. As the name suggests, you're getting the best of both worlds here with a superb AMOLED display and full 2-in-1 form factor. This model also features a super-speedy 12th gen Intel Core i7, as well as 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD on its baseline model. Note, this one is also upgradable with more RAM and storage, as well as in a larger 15.6-inch size.

Also worth checking out is our Dell XPS 13 deals guide, which is a great alternative pick to these Samsung Galaxy Book 2 pre-orders.