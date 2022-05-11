Galaxy S22 range hits lowest price yet thanks to surprise sale at Samsung

Samsung has kicked off a surprise early Memorial Day sales campaign this week which includes its lowest prices yet on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

These flagship smartphones are now retailing for $674.99 (was $799) for the standard Galaxy S22, $949.99 (was $1199) for the Galaxy S22 Plus, and $1149.99 (was $1399) for the Galaxy S22 Ultra - all the cheapest prices yet, respectively.

Today's discounts at Samsung exceed the previous record-low by $25, with $699 being the price offered by Amazon on an unlocked standard Samsung Galaxy S22 for a week or two. Amazon is now price matching the official retailer - although Samsung itself offers a few extra goodies that you won't find anywhere else.

First up is the official store's trade-in program, that currently offers up to $640 off depending on which device you're going for. Not only is this rebate eligible on all Galaxy S22 deals at the retailer, but Samsung even takes old phones with cracked screens as a trade. That makes it one of the more flexible programs out there right now, although you get less for a damaged phone, as you'd imagine.

The official store also has access to a few exclusive colors on all three devices. These range from subtle hues of graphite to eye-catching shades of red or sky blue, depending on the device. Note, all the above discounts apply to these exclusive colors but you may have to wait a few weeks for delivery.

Outside the US? Check out today's best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals in your region just down below.

Galaxy S22 at lowest price ever at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22: $799.99 $674.99 at Samsung

All Galaxy S22 devices are at their lowest prices yet at the official Samsung store - with a whopping saving of up to $250 depending on your device. Note, all devices are also available with trade-in rebates of up to $640 that can cover both unlocked or carrier phones. This is easily the best deal yet on these fantastic Android flagships and a great opportunity to bag one for less.

Galaxy S22 Plus: $999 $749.99

Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,399 $1149.99

If you want to compare these Samsung Galaxy S22 deals to other devices, head on over to our main cell phone deals page.

Also check out our guide to the upcoming Memorial Day sales, which are happening at the end of this month.