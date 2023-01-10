Forget the Galaxy S23 - here are two Pixel 7 deals that blow it away

The new year usually heralds a new generation of smartphones from Samsung - an event many are waiting for, no doubt. We've spotted two rival Google Pixel 7 deals that we think offer tempting alternative options to those still on the fence about their next upgrade, however.

First up, the excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro can be found for just $589 (opens in new tab) at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile right now - a whopping $400 off the full price.

While you'll have to pay for the device with an eligible plan (the $89 4GB plan being the cheapest), you're technically getting an unlocked device here, which makes it a very flexible option. One minor caveat is that you'll need to port in your number to Mint to get this discount, but it's a hoop worth jumping through in our opinion.

Secondly, those who prefer a simple, upfront discount may want to consider the standard Google Pixel 7 for $499 (was $599) (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This $100 off discount isn't the record price - we're still $25 off the Black Friday record - but it's a really, really tempting option considering there are no port-ins or trades needed.

Two exceptional Google Pixel 7 deals

Right here could be the best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal we've ever seen, folks. The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is offering this excellent Android flagship for just $499 if you buy it upfront with a 12-month prepaid plan. A full $400 discount brings this device to its lowest-ever price. What's more - the device is also technically unlocked so it's a pretty flexible promotion, too. Note, however, you will need a number port-in to be eligible here, so factor in some paperwork if you're interested.

Those looking for a good old-fashioned discount on an unlocked device may prefer to pick up the standard Pixel 7 for just $499 at Amazon. At $100 off, we're just $25 from the record-low with this price cut so this is a great opportunity to grab an Android flagship for a mid-range price. Barely 3 months old as of writing, the Pixel 7 is a good choice thanks to its speedy Tensor 2 chip, fantastic camera, and eye-catching premium design.

Should you wait for the Galaxy S23 instead?

There are two reasons why you may want to jump the gun with these two Google Pixel 7 deals versus waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S23. Firstly, we're expecting the Galaxy S23 to follow the flagship devices from other brands (Google included) to represent more of an iterative upgrade this generation.

Secondly, we expect the Galaxy S23 to come in at around the same price as the Galaxy S22 - $799, or thereabouts.

Safe to say, even with a new chip inside and camera upgrades, it's almost a dead certainty that the next Galaxy device will cost significantly more than these Pixel 7 deals at launch - unless you have a hefty trade-in lined up.

Specs-wise, it's likely that the Galaxy S23 will carry the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which should definitely have the edge on the Tensor 2 in the Google Pixel 7.

The Galaxy S23 is also heavily rumored to carry a whopping 200MP camera, likely on the Ultra model, which again does beat out the Pixel 7's 50MP camera on paper. Raw MP isn't everything, however, since Google's incredible computational photography tech allows its devices to capture fantastic pictures and enables unique editing features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

