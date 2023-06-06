Forget the all-new MacBook - Amazon just slashed the 2020 MacBook Air to $799.99

Apple just unveiled its all-new MacBook Air at its WWDC 2023 event, which means it's the perfect opportunity to score deals on older devices, like Apple's 2020 MacBook Air M1 on sale for $799.99 (was $999.99) at Amazon. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the 13-inch model.

While an older device, the 2020 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops you can buy, thanks to its top-end performance at an affordable price. The 2020 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to deliver exceptional speed and power. Perfect for students, the compact laptop weighs just 2.8 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive 18 hours of battery life.

The 2023 MacBook Air is available to pre-order on June 13 with a starting price of $1,299, which is a whopping $499 more than today's deal on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. You're still getting a durable and powerful machine with Apple's 2020 MacBook Air, and thanks to today's price cut from Amazon, at an extremely affordable price

Today's best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air (2020): was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon

Thanks to the release of the 2023 MacBook Air, Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air M1 on sale for a record-low price of $799.99. The 13-inch laptop lands on our best laptop list, thanks to its top-end performance at an affordable price. The MacBook Air packs Apple's powerful M1 chip, 256GB of storage, an ultra-thin design, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

