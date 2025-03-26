Trust me – don’t bother buying any other laptop while the M2 MacBook Air is at this incredible price for Amazon’s Spring Sale

Amazon's Spring Sale continues to deliver the goods, as this fantastic deal on the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) for $799 (was $999) proves.

While this isn't quite the cheapest the thin and light laptop from 2022 has been, it's pretty darn close, and for just under $800, you won't find a better laptop at this price point. Trust me, I know - I've been reviewing laptops for over a decade here at TechRadar, and while this model is now three years old (and new M4-powered MacBook Airs have just launched), it's still an excellent performer, especially at this price.

Put simply: no Windows 11 laptop at the same price point will offer the performance and build quality on offer here, and while there are cheaper laptops and Chromebooks out there, too many compromises are usually made.

This model comes with the M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB of storage space. That 16GB of memory is worth highlighting, as the base model of the M2 MacBook Air originally came with 8GB, so you're getting twice the memory for $200 less than when it launched.

Having more memory means you can do more things at once with this MacBook, and it makes it more future-proof, so you shouldn't need to think about upgrading again for many years.

It's an excellent choice for students in particular, but anyone looking for one of the best laptops ever made that combines performance, a thin and light design, and a great price should look no further.

Today's best MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at Amazon The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) isn’t the latest technology anymore, but the M2 chip remains impressively powerful, especially at this price. It weighs just 2.7 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours, so it’s perfect for taking out for the day with you. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks good even in awkward lighting situations, while essentials like a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and four-speaker sound system ensure this is a good all-rounder, especially at this new, lower price.

In our MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) review, we gave it a very respectable 4.5 stars out of five. That was thanks to its “very good performance,” “long battery life,” and “great design.” When it launched, the MacBook Air M2 had a major redesign that we seriously loved – and it was so good that three years later, Apple is still using the same design for its latest MacBook Airs with M4 chips.

It’s a thin and lightweight laptop that’s perfect for taking on your commute without being weighed down. This model has 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, so you may wish to use cloud storage to bump up that capacity, but that’s the only real flaw here.

Thanks to the M2 chip being so efficient, the MacBook Air doesn't need built-in fans to keep itself cool, which means this is an impressively slimline and lightweight laptop that's also completely silent when in use.

There are other MacBook Air deals around if you prefer, or you can opt for the extra power from the MacBook Pro deals going on. You won’t regret any of them, but if something Windows-based is more your style, we have other laptop deals too.