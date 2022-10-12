Forget earbuds, for ANC headphones on a budget go for this Prime Day Bose deal

Amazon's Prime Day Early Access sale is well into its second day of deals shenanigans – Prime Day 2, day 2, if you will – and with Prime Day deals coming in this thick and fast, it's hard to keep up. Black Friday may be on the horizon, but I'm not sure any of us will need it after this…

With so many Prime Day over-ear headphones and earbuds deals washing up on the picturesque, sandy beach that is Prime Day, how do you know which is worthy of your precious coin?

Allow me to humbly suggest the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (see our review for just how good they are) because right now, they are reduced to just $269 (opens in new tab) or £179 (opens in new tab), meaning up to 40% of the MSRP stays right in your wallet!

The keen eyed will note it's not a Sony product – although the all-new five-star WH-1000XM5 headphones, unveiled in May 2022, are currently just $348 (opens in new tab) in the US, or £295 in the UK (opens in new tab) and are just two of of the 16 best Prime Day headphones deals live right now.

That is because I want to bring supreme quiet and calmness into your lives, in the shape of quality cans from the people who invented active noise cancellation: Bose.

Let me be frank (yes, you can still be Garth): the 700s are in a category all of their own when it comes to ANC – I have heard it. At full whack, the bottom falls out the room and you're living in your head. It is quite something.

Maybe you love ANC but you're looking for earbuds in the Amazon Prime Day Early Access October sale? I wouldn't. If you want truly awesome ANC, go for an over-ear design.

The brilliant Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offer superb and highly adjustable noise nixing, plus great audio quality. Until now, they haven't managed to beat Sony's equivalents in terms of battery life and price, but now they've achieved the latter they are a tempting proposition indeed.

Quick bit of history: the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launched on June 30 2019, and were a bit of an experiment for Bose. Arriving in between editions of its famous QuietComfort line, the 700 featured a bold new design and a more intricate approach to noise cancellation controlling – and they remain a firm favorite among members of the TechRadar team today because of it.

Bose's reputation for making some of the best noise-cancelling headphones was cemented here (let's not forget, the company pioneered the tech back in the 70s, to help pilots land airplanes) and that's why they take a prime position in our best wireless headphones guide.

And even though the newer Bose QuietComfort 45 are with us now, the 700 still trounce the QC 45 in most areas, for me. We love how controllable the noise cancellation is through the app – more controllable than the QC45, oddly – and we prefer the more modern design.

They don’t fold up into the headband – and I believe you shouldn't care. These cans are for flights, working from a busy home, or any time you need good quality audio alongside excellent ANC. Remember, the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Bowers & Wilkins PX8 do not fold either, and these are yet to feature in Amazon's October Prime Day extravaganza…

My advice? If silence is golden in your home, this is the deal for you.

