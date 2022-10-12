Forget Black Friday: the Apple Watch 8 is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day

If you were thinking about waiting till Black Friday to snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale - think again. Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to $379 (was $429) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal you can snag today.



Just released last month, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy thanks to new health and safety features such as a temperature sensor and crash detection. You're still getting all the fantastic features of the Series 7 smartwatch, including the Always-On display, activity tracking, an ECG app, and impressive all-day battery life.



We normally don't see significant price cuts on newly released Apple Devices until Black Friday, but Amazon's Prime Day sale is jumping the gun with this fantastic deal on the Series 8 smartwatch. We don't predict you'll see a better price during Amazon's official Black Friday sale, so we'd jump on this bargain now. Amazon's two-day sale event is exclusively for Prime members (opens in new tab) and ends at Midnight.

Prime Day Apple Watch deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): $399 $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - Today's best Prime Day Apple Watch deal is the all-new Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the Series 8 smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features.