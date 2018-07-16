Fitbit Charge 2 price drops $30, saving you cash for your exercise clothes

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are going big on Amazon Prime Day's discounts, and the Fitbit Charge 2 has a pleasant 20% discount bringing it down to $119 right now. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the fitness tracker

The Fitbit Charge 2 offers a large OLED screen so you can easily see your fitness information. And, you'll get plenty of that information with tracking for exercise, sleep, steps, heart rate, and burned calories.

With a battery that lasts up to five days, you won't have to worry about charging the Fitbit Charge 2 every night. And, since it's splashproof, you don't have to worry about getting caught out in the rain or washing your hands.

The Fitbit Charge 2 is easy to use and setup on Android and iOS devices (as long as they aren't running a really old operating system). Plus, when it's paired with a phone, you can see incoming calls and notifications on the Fitbit's screen.