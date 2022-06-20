Ending soon: get a free Galaxy Watch 4 with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

For a limited time only, customers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 over at the official retailer (opens in new tab) will get themselves a free Galaxy Watch 4.

Yep, that's the latest smartwatch from the brand - valued at $249 by itself - given away on the house as a freebie. Even better still, this Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal is being offered in addition to the usual trade-in rebates of up to $1,100 on this device at the retailer.

In total, that means you could potentially bag this excellent foldable for just $699.99 alongside a premium smartwatch with an eligible trade-in. Put these promotions together and you've got one of the strongest Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals since the foldable device was released back late last year.

While pricey, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold is a great choice if you're looking for one of the best phones on the market. Not only does it feature a more refined and robust design versus its predecessors, but increased app compatibility and S-Pen support make it really easy to use that extra screen real estate. With a powerful chip and decent camera system, it's easily the best foldable flagship on the market currently.

Note, Samsung is a retailer that likes to swap out its deals fairly regularly. If you're interested, we wouldn't hang around too long with this particular promotion as it's likely to be available for a relatively limited time.

Outside the US? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy deals in your region below.

Free Galaxy Watch 4 with Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung's excellent foldable flagship is available with a free Galaxy Watch 4 at the official store this week – a huge freebie. As if getting one of the latest smartwatches on the market wasn't enough, the retailer is also offering huge trade-in rebates of up to $1,100 on both carrier and unlocked devices.

