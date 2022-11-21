EE Black Friday deal: get a £300 gift card with your Pixel 7 Pro or Galaxy S22 Plus

This network's offering a huge freebie for Android fans

The UK mobile network EE is running an early Black Friday sale this week, giving away massive prepaid gift cards of up to £300 (opens in new tab) with select Android devices.

Eligible devices include many of the top flagships, such as the Google Pixel 7 and Galaxy S22 Plus, as well as many fine budget options, like the Samsung A33 and Google Pixel 6a.

In some cases, this prepaid gift card of up to £300 is being offered with devices that already have seasonal discounts - offering even more value. For example, the Galaxy S22+ is currently listed with a discount of up to £336 (opens in new tab) over the duration of a two-year plan. That equates to a £14 per month discount on the unlimited data plan, and that's before you factor in the £300 gift card that's up for grabs in addition.

Note, to be eligible for a free gift card with this promotion, you'll need to be signing up for a 25GB plan or higher on EE. Generally speaking, you tend to get better bang for your buck with the heftier data plans, so definitely consider going for an unlimited data plan if you're someone who streams a lot of content.

The gift card offered with these Black Friday phone deals from EE is essentially a prepaid online Mastercard, with makes it a very handy gift if you're currently planning your Christmas shopping. Bundled together, this is a great opportunity to bag yourself a new device on a cheap unlimited plan and save some cash with your Black Friday deals shopping. 

Been eying up a new Android flagship? EE's Black Friday deals are now live and offering a whopping gift card of up to £300 with select Android devices. Included in this promotion are the brand new Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro flagships, the Galaxy S22+, and a number of lower-cost devices for those on more of a budget this November. See below for a full list of eligible devices and the free gifts up for grabs.

Eligible devices

  • Google Pixel 7 - £200 gift card
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro - £300 gift card
  • Google Pixel 6a - £200 gift card
  • Oppo Find X5 Lite - £150 gift card
  • Oppo Find X5 - £250 gift card
  • Oppo Find X5 Pro - £300 gift card
  • Samsung Galaxy A33 - £100 gift card
  • Samsung A13 5G - £100 gift card
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus - £300 gift card
